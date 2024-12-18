Trump taps Walker for Ambassador to Bahamas

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net





UNITED States President-elect Donald Trump said he will nominate Herschel Walker to be US ambassador to The Bahamas.

The US hasn’t had an ambassador to The Bahamas in 13 years.

“Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our nation’s youth, our men and women in the military, and athletes at home and abroad,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social, a media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

“A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL Great, Herschel has been a tireless advocate for youth sports. During my first term, he served as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel has travelled to over 400 military installations around the world, removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the US bobsled team.

Mr Walker’s candidacy for a Georgia Senate seat in 2022 was marred by allegations of domestic abuse and a report that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion despite his strong anti-abortion stance. He lost the race.

In September, 2023, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Calvin Smyre as US ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to The Bahamas. However, Smyre was never confirmed.

Nicole Avant served as the most recent United States ambassador to The Bahamas, holding the position from 2009 to 2011.

During President Obama’s administration, Cassandra Butts was nominated as ambassador in 2014, but she passed away before her confirmation could be completed.

President Donald Trump nominated Doug “Papa” Manchester in 2017, but Manchester withdrew his candidacy in 2019. Following this, Trump put forward William Douglass as a nominee the next year.

After President Trump lost the 2020 election, Douglass’ nomination was also withdrawn.