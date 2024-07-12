Police probe calls in Scotland Yard

RBPF reaches out for support in investigation into leaked voice notes

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has formally asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to send diplomatic notes requesting Scotland Yard’s help investigating voice notes that purport to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving a senior police officer and a gang leader, according to a senior Davis administration official.

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police is the force responsible for policing Greater London. It is one of the largest and oldest police forces in the United Kingdom.

The request for its help comes after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said on Tuesday night that international assistance would ensure “an actual independent review” and that he was leaving it up to the police to define the parameters of that assistance.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said during a press conference on Monday that officials had reached out to law enforcement in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, The Tribune understands only assistance from the UK has been formally requested.

Commissioner Fernander also said the Security and Intelligence Branch would lead the investigation. SIB is responsible for matters relating to the internal security of The Bahamas. It provides protection for ministers and foreign dignitaries. It vets people for various purposes and is tasked with preventing terrorism. It is unclear how many people work in that department.

Commissioner Fernander also said the “Inspectorate Board” –– the Police Complaints Inspectorate –– will supervise SIB’s investigation. The Inspectorate lacks investigators and has traditionally struggled to oversee the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the police force as it is legally required to do. Past members of the Inspectorate have recommended establishing a more robust institution because the body, which has five members, lacks the operational capacity to fulfill its mandate.

The police force was plunged into controversy after voice notes last week captured conversations involving a senior police officer, a lawyer and two murdered gang leaders: Michael Fox, Jr, and Dino Smith.

The Tribune reported on Thursday that Michael Fox Sr, the father of Fox, Jr, and Sandra Smith, the mother of Smith, said their sons told them to release the recordings if something happened to them. Ms Smith said she never got the voice notes. Mr Fox, Sr, said he had them, but was not behind their release.