PM to be treated for sciatica in US

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis battled with sciatica for a “few months”, adding that he suffered excruciating pain in one of his legs when he stood.

“This has been going on for a few months,” Dr Darville said during his contribution to the weekly press briefings at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I don’t know if you could see if sometimes the Prime Minister is in some pain and we have been looking at it and so he is going to do further studies and I am sure they would be conclusive of an MRI where the compression on the nerve fibre is.”

In a press statement on Friday, the Office of the Prime Minister said Mr Davis was travelling to the United States to undergo treatment to address the compression of the sciatic nerve.

The Cleveland Clinic defines the condition as irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression that affects one or more nerves that run down your lower back and into your legs. The condition is said not to be serious, with severe cases needing surgery.

“Usually he is fine with sitting, it’s when he stands up he does have excruciating, radiating pain, particularly running down one of his legs. I think it’s the right leg,” Dr Darville said.

Dr Darville declined to speak to the prime minister’s course of treatment, saying “he is in good spirits, he is doing extremely well.” He, however, noted the condition is not severe but “very uncomfortable”.

Ahead of this medical surgery, Prime Minister Davis was attending a series of meetings and events in London, including at the African Leadership Summit, where he delivered a keynote address promoting The Bahamas as a premier destination for global partnerships and investments.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister in his absence.