Quick service but chaotic lines at new Road Traffic Dept location

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net





THE Road Traffic Department’s relocation to Summerwinds Plaza on Tonique Williams Darling Highway attracted mixed reviews from people who received services at the facility yesterday and spoke to The Tribune about their experience.

Most said the service was quick and smooth, while others complained that lines were long and chaotic and that figuring out where to go was confusing.

“The previous location was terrible,” said Gemma Rigby, adding that the new location is more enjoyable, not least because seating is available while waiting in the queue.

One 40-year-old mother complained that the location lacked adequate parking, adding that people parked on the highway.

“Number one, for something this big, it should be put out to tender, and number two, there should’ve been some guideline, some document that says here’s how we go about choosing these particular places, and that’s clearly not done,” she said.

The department’s location at the national stadium became untenable after staff complained about their working conditions. The department’s headquarters was moved there before the Clarence A Bain Building was demolished in 2020. Staff complained about rodents, broken-down ceilings, and other infrastructure issues.

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet minister Leslie Miller owns the Summerwinds Plaza. He told The Tribune last year that the plaza has parking space for 300 vehicles, adding: “No other place they could go has the parking.”

Yesterday, construction was ongoing at a section near the front of the property. Certain parts of the facility appeared temporarily constructed as officials continue to upgrade the site.

Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTCU) president Wesley Ferguson was at the facility and said the department needed a location change.

However, he said: “Road Traffic was in dire straits because every time a government –– any government, not just PLP or FNM –– any time they rent a building, it’s always a controversy. So now, the new government is in and pretty much do the same thing; you know, look out for their party supporters and in the interest of the public. Instead of the government trying to build a whole building that’ll take years, if something is available and they can help out each other, I don’t see a problem with it.”