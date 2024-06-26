Davis says he personally intervened to refuse work permits that weren't justified

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net





PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he has personally intervened to cancel work permits that were not “justified".

He did not give specifics.

His comments came during a Progressive Liberal Party southern corridor regional meeting last night.

Mr Davis has repeatedly talked tough about clamping down on work permits.

Ministers did not provide statistics about work permit grants during the recent budget debate in Parliament.

Last year, former Labour Director Robert Farquharson said 40 percent of the 12,000 work permits issued were related to jobs Bahamians could fill, but the failure of Bahamians to apply for the positions contributed to the issuance of work permits.

Last night, Mr Davis said he would meet with the ministers of immigration and labour and their teams “so they can advise the industry partners so there’ll be no confusion or mixed messages between my tongue and teeth".

He added: “I refuse to accept a status quo where Bahamians are qualified and ready to work, yet jobs are kept from them by foreigners. No more companies manipulating job requirements to shut out our own people.

“Our immigration policy, It’s simple: protect Bahamian workers, safeguard businesses in sectors reserved for Bahamians. I’ve personally ordered the cancellation of work permits where they weren’t justified. So let everyone know, Brave insists on Bahamians first in their own country.

“We’re not here to train foreigners for jobs that Bahamians can do. I’ve already stepped in to cancel work permits myself. So, PLPs, spread the word: Brave says Bahamians first in their own country, and I assure you, we’re not teaching any foreigner how to do a job that a Bahamian can do. The PLP has your back.”

In a press statement last night, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands criticised the PLP and Mr Davis, who accused Michael Pintard of standing with the Grand Bahama Port Authority instead of Bahamians.

Dr Sands said the PLP “prefers spectacle and partying” instead of addressing issues the country faces, such as the water crisis in Eleuthera. He said Mr Pintard travelled to that island on Tuesday to deliver water to residents.