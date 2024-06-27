Police continue investigation into missing American woman

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have questioned several people about the disappearance of Chicago native Taylor Casey and will interview others today when they visit the site of the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said yesterday.

She said finding the 41-year-old in good health is the priority and police are using canines and drones to do this.

Ms Casey was last seen in the Paradise Island area on June 19.

Her disappearance was noticed on June 20 when she failed to attend morning classes, according to Yoga Retreat Bahamas.

A press conference was held yesterday after police met relatives of Ms Casey who flew into the country seeking answers.

CSP Skippings said it is too early in the investigation to say whether foul play is suspected. She confirmed the woman’s cellphone has been recovered and said the search was extended beyond its initial parameters.

She said police searched the harbour side, as far as Atlantis Resort, and checked CCTV footage.

Director General of Foreign Affairs Jerusa Lea Dean Ali and Director of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Latia Duncombe attended the meeting with Ms Casey’s family.

Director Duncombe said The Bahamas remains a safe destination.

“Wherever there are isolated incidents, they are addressed, they are investigated, and the matters are settled,” she said. “We’re very confident in our product. However, the key thing at this time is that we make sure that we’re able to find Taylor, and for her to return home.”