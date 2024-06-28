FBI assisting local police in search for missing American woman

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
THE US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has helped local police with its investigation into the disappearance of American Taylor Casey, 41.
Ms Casey was reported missing on June 20 when she failed to attend morning classes at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.
She was last seen in the Paradise Island area on June 19.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said criticism of efforts to find the woman is “odd.”
“To say that I’m not working hard enough, you should know everything I’m doing,” he said, adding that drone technology has been used, interviews have been conducted with those at the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat, and information has been gathered from Ms Casey’s cell phone.
“I know that they’ve met with representatives of the US government, I know they’re receiving assistance from the FBI who I trust people believe will tell them all that they think they should be doing, and the search continues as far as I’m aware,” he said.
On Wednesday, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said police briefed Ms Casey’s family on their search efforts so far and that they were expected to return to visit the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat site.
Director of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Latia Duncombe also attended the meeting with Ms Casey’s family, highlighting that the priority is finding Ms Casey in good health.
Mr Munroe said yesterday: “Unless people believe that the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation suddenly is gonna decide not to do all that is necessary, then it should be self-evident that having done and deployed resources, having gotten advice, following that advice that all proper steps are being made to seek to determine the whereabouts of this individual.”
Comments
IslandWarrior 10 hours, 1 minute ago
It is essential to conduct thorough research on reported missing adults in the Bahamas. We might discover that some of these individuals travel here, especially to our family of islands, and choose to stay without contacting anyone. Additionally, the Bahamas often serves as a transit point for individuals attempting to enter other countries while leaving minimal traces, such as a discarded cell phone. My point is, let's not focus on the worst possible outcome. I am confident that cell phone records and location history (if not turned off) have been examined. Email correspondence and the use of an undelete program on his hard drive are also crucial steps in the investigation.
Was Mr Taylor a swimmer? Some photos suggest he enjoyed outdoor activities. Has the family issued a plea for Mr Taylor to come home? I can relate personally, as my younger brother went missing in the USA in 1997, and despite all efforts over the many years and the passing of close relatives, there has been no contact event.
It is important to exhaust every possible avenue before assuming the worst about Mr. Taylor's disappearance and, by extension, the Bahamas.
Sign in to comment
OpenID