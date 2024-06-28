FBI assisting local police in search for missing American woman

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has helped local police with its investigation into the disappearance of American Taylor Casey, 41.

Ms Casey was reported missing on June 20 when she failed to attend morning classes at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

She was last seen in the Paradise Island area on June 19.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said criticism of efforts to find the woman is “odd.”

“To say that I’m not working hard enough, you should know everything I’m doing,” he said, adding that drone technology has been used, interviews have been conducted with those at the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat, and information has been gathered from Ms Casey’s cell phone.

“I know that they’ve met with representatives of the US government, I know they’re receiving assistance from the FBI who I trust people believe will tell them all that they think they should be doing, and the search continues as far as I’m aware,” he said.

On Wednesday, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said police briefed Ms Casey’s family on their search efforts so far and that they were expected to return to visit the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat site.

Director of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Latia Duncombe also attended the meeting with Ms Casey’s family, highlighting that the priority is finding Ms Casey in good health.

Mr Munroe said yesterday: “Unless people believe that the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation suddenly is gonna decide not to do all that is necessary, then it should be self-evident that having done and deployed resources, having gotten advice, following that advice that all proper steps are being made to seek to determine the whereabouts of this individual.”