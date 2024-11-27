Fernander: 'I fully understand the disappointment of the Bahamian people'

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander today pledged accountability and action to restore public confidence amid calls for his resignation in the wake of revelations detailed in a U.S. federal indictment, which accuses high-ranking officers of facilitating drug trafficking operations to the United States.

In a statement, Mr Fernander described the corruption allegations against senior Bahamian law enforcement officials as a "dark moment" for the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

“This is a sobering reminder that no institution is immune to breaches of trust,” he said.

“Any officer implicated in wrongdoing will face the appropriate consequences. There will be no shield of protection for those who tarnish the honor of this uniform.”

The indictment accuses members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) of providing critical assistance to drug traffickers smuggling tons of cocaine from South America through The Bahamas to the United States. Prosecutors allege corrupt officials received millions of dollars in bribes and used their positions to facilitate the drug trade, obstruct DEA operations, and shield traffickers from arrest.

Thirteen people were named as being involved in the conspiracy.

Mr Fernander underscored the importance of not allowing the actions of a few to overshadow the integrity and dedication of the majority of officers within the RBPF.

“Let me also acknowledge the many hardworking, honest officers who continue to serve with integrity despite the actions of a few,” he said. “They deserve a force they can be proud of, just as the Bahamian people deserve institutions they can trust.”

Mr Fernander's statement follows an address by Prime Minister Philip Davis to Parliament, in which he vowed reforms and decisive action to address systemic corruption. Among new legislation, and a series of meetings with high-ranking officials, Mr Davis stopped short of announcing any resignations or a commission of inquiry.

Mr Fernander added: “The journey to restore confidence will not be easy, but I assure you: The Royal Bahamas Police Force will do the necessary work. The Bahamian people deserve no less."