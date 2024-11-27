Fernander: 'I fully understand the disappointment of the Bahamian people'

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Digital Reporter
Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander today pledged accountability and action to restore public confidence amid calls for his resignation in the wake of revelations detailed in a U.S. federal indictment, which accuses high-ranking officers of facilitating drug trafficking operations to the United States.
In a statement, Mr Fernander described the corruption allegations against senior Bahamian law enforcement officials as a "dark moment" for the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).
“This is a sobering reminder that no institution is immune to breaches of trust,” he said.
“Any officer implicated in wrongdoing will face the appropriate consequences. There will be no shield of protection for those who tarnish the honor of this uniform.”
The indictment accuses members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) of providing critical assistance to drug traffickers smuggling tons of cocaine from South America through The Bahamas to the United States. Prosecutors allege corrupt officials received millions of dollars in bribes and used their positions to facilitate the drug trade, obstruct DEA operations, and shield traffickers from arrest.
Thirteen people were named as being involved in the conspiracy.
Mr Fernander underscored the importance of not allowing the actions of a few to overshadow the integrity and dedication of the majority of officers within the RBPF.
“Let me also acknowledge the many hardworking, honest officers who continue to serve with integrity despite the actions of a few,” he said. “They deserve a force they can be proud of, just as the Bahamian people deserve institutions they can trust.”
Mr Fernander's statement follows an address by Prime Minister Philip Davis to Parliament, in which he vowed reforms and decisive action to address systemic corruption. Among new legislation, and a series of meetings with high-ranking officials, Mr Davis stopped short of announcing any resignations or a commission of inquiry.
Mr Fernander added: “The journey to restore confidence will not be easy, but I assure you: The Royal Bahamas Police Force will do the necessary work. The Bahamian people deserve no less."
Comments
Porcupine 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
Hey Mr. Fernander, Enough of the words. Please do the honorable thing and resign. You are part of the problem. How can you not see this?
DonAnthony 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
More hot air. The corruption is staggering with little or no accountability. We need a foreign independent investigation. Anything short of that is a TOTAL waste of time.
GodSpeed 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
The country is run by crooks, but many people already knew that. When a former Prime Minister says that he can't name names for fear of his life then you know the country is gone, the penalty for corruption in government should be death, until otherwise don't expect anything to change. It's the same people tasked with making laws and enforcing the law that are flooding the nation with drugs and guns while supplying the street thugs and raise the murder rate continuously and kill innocent people in the crossfire.
hj 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
High ranking members of your organization are indicted, your organization is accused of corruption, and you like the PM of this country are simply making promises? Sorry sir but the least you can do is resign. The minister of National security should also follow.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
My beloved Jesus had Judas one of the 12
TalRussell 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
What's a greater disappointment than: -- There will be no day set aside for persecution of those holding power. --- The persecutions will continue against the coconut water sellers, shoplifters', receiving one too many NIB plus cheques'. -- And now they're entering into new phase of persecution of the womans' over sex reporting things. -- Good on DPM saying, -- ain't him's, whose named over in Florida. --Yes?
mandela 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Bla, bla, bla, COP Fernander, why haven't we heard anything about corrupt Johnson's case. Thank you uncle Sam for the work you do, becauses if it wasn't for you had this happened in the Bahamas, it would go nowhere just like the Johnson case.
TalRussell 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Is to also 'fully understood' what is the attribution for why certain politicians have good and bad reasons to carry a loaded handgun . -- They's history does follow them around. -- The COP is not disillusioned on this point. -- Yes?
