By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he is not the “high-ranking politician” who was allegedly expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement officials to facilitate a cocaine trafficking scheme to the United States for $2 million.
“I have not received $2m,” he told The Tribune. “I have not been asked to accommodate any wrongdoing. I have not offered to accommodate any wrongdoing, and I state that categorically.”
A federal indictment by the United States District Court Southern District of New York said Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, one of eleven Bahamians charged in the case, indicated that “in exchange for $2m USD, a high-ranking Bahamian politician, whom Curtis named, would authorise the assistance and involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials –– including armed RBPF officers –– in facilitating and ensuring cocaine shipments...”
The indictment does not clarify to whom CSP Curtis said this.
Mr Munroe, who is currently attending a CARICOM Securities Ministers meeting in St Kitts, said whether the politician’s identity is disclosed will depend on whether the US communicates the matter confidentially or not.
“The prime minister is dealing directly with that aspect of it and I would prefer to defer to him for that,” he said. “But I know that in some of these law enforcement matters, information is given to you on the basis that you do not disclose it.”
The indictment has elevated scrutiny of the police force and has raised questions about whether Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander is fit to lead the organisation amid shaken public trust in the institution.
Asked about Commissioner Fernander’s future, Mr Munroe said: “I think the simple answer to it is, as put by the prime minister, we’re going to be holding everyone accountable. This is a very serious matter. It is said, if you read the indictment, that it began in May of 2021 and that preceeded the time that this present administration came in before Mr Fernander took the chair.
“All I would say is, you judge the head of an organisation by how they react to things like this, and so you may have bad apples in every organisation and you judge the leadership by how they react to it, and so he will be judged by how he reacts to it, just as no doubt the public will judge us by how we react to it.”
Mr Munroe said the RBPF had shown a willingness to hold officers accountable.
“What would be reprehensible is if police officers were doing things that were wrong and the police force was covering up for them,” he said. “What is being demonstrated is the police force isn’t covering up for persons.”
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
The allegations of corruption within Bahamian law enforcement, including the involvement of a "high-ranking politician" in facilitating drug trafficking as detailed in a U.S. federal indictment, highlight a critical moment for the nation. These issues erode public trust in local governance and draw international scrutiny, threatening The Bahamas' reputation on the global stage. This crisis reflects a broader pattern of systemic corruption and inefficiency, as outlined in numerous international reports that have long highlighted corruption as a pervasive issue in the country.
According to Section 4 of the U.S. Department of State’s reports, corruption in The Bahamas extends beyond isolated incidents. These reports cite instances of cronyism, kickbacks, bribery, and organized criminal activity involving senior immigration officials. Allegations of bribery schemes to sell passports and visas, as well as accusations of immigration officers soliciting bribes for better treatment of detained migrants, paint a troubling picture of systemic failures. The reports further highlight the government's inability to enforce contract and procurement laws effectively, with limited application of conflict-of-interest and anti-corruption clauses. Nepotism, exemplified by a government corporation chairman awarding a contract to his daughter, underscores the deep entrenchment of favouritism within the system. Additionally, the lack of regulation in campaign finance systems leaves the door wide open for quid pro quo donations, further entrenching corruption.
The Church Hill Project is another stark example of the consequences of allowing domestic corruption to fester unchecked. In this case, Bahamian-linked criminal activities spilt over into Canada, exposing how local failures can create international complications. Similarly, reports like the U.S. Department of State’s Investment Climate Statement and International Narcotics Control Strategy Report have consistently highlighted financial crimes and governance issues, further corroborating the notion that The Bahamas struggles with addressing corruption at its core.
These revelations point to a cultural problem where corruption and inefficiency are often tolerated or ignored until they escalate into crises that draw global attention. The current situation, involving alleged collusion between law enforcement and political figures, exemplifies this dynamic. It underscores the urgent need for systemic reform to prevent The Bahamas from being defined by these recurring scandals.
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
From critical domestic concerns—such as the state of healthcare at PMH, infrastructural inefficiencies, and shortages in essential services—to international controversies, these issues are interconnected and symptomatic of a broader governance crisis. The culture of turning a blind eye to corruption has not only weakened national institutions but has also allowed criminal activities to transcend borders, tarnishing the country’s international standing.
To address these challenges, The Bahamas must commit to a comprehensive approach that tackles corruption and inefficiency at every level. This includes enforcing anti-corruption laws, strengthening conflict-of-interest regulations, improving transparency in public procurement, and regulating campaign finance. Moreover, fostering a culture of accountability within public institutions is critical to restoring both domestic and international trust.
The government’s response to the current crisis will serve as a litmus test for its commitment to reform. While addressing these allegations with integrity and transparency is paramount, the government must also recognize that this is part of a broader issue requiring sustained attention and action. Only by breaking the cycle of neglect and addressing the root causes of corruption can The Bahamas secure its place as a nation of integrity, progress, and respect on the world stage.
DonAnthony 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
I don’t know. Wayne seems to be sweating a lot and his eyes are red.
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Yeah, you don't know Wayne ...hahaha
whatsup 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Why won't The Tribune allow comments on certain articles? What happened to free speech?? hahaha
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
It een Chester, it een Munroe, I didnt hear the PM say "it wasnt me", but I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. And then I will ask what PM could remain in office with a scandal of this massive scale happening under his nose? Munroe claims they wo r.c king on a legislation to stop these kind of abuses and have been doing so for two years. Well why did they allow JDL? Because that seems to be a direct shot in the foot to any drug smuggling legislation they could possibly produce.
Nothing anyone who's said something has said makes an iota of sense.
This the same mulberry bush that growing wild and popping up everywhere that allowed police officers to claim they couldnt stop Nygard from removing his assets, in contravention of a court order, because the gate was locked and had Gary Wang getting an emergency passport from the US Embassy because police officers "could" not, (the sky was green that day limiting search capabilities) return his passport to allow him to go and testify against Sam
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
I believe Mr Munroe only a fool would take part in this foolishness, that man could call any body name it does not mean that they have done anything wrong the USA courts has not named the person if they have any evidence on any politician they will say so,
pileit 39 minutes ago
Please carry your PLP lobotomized arse... noone wants to hear your nonsense
Porcupine 10 minutes ago
You don't think birdie. You only rattle your teeth. Just a bird brain. Only a fool, are most of the PLP
hj 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
It does not matter if you are personally implicated. It has been going on for 3 years, and in most of this time you were minister of national security, and you see nothing wrong with it? So that means you either do not care or you are too incompetent to do this job. Also i noticed you and your colleagues are already setting up the stage so you will not "rat" on your clleague who took the money. If that is the case you are the same as him even if you are not personally involved.
hj 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
It looks like they were caught off guard this time. Have you noticed how they were running around yesterday like headless chickens outside the HOA? Maybe some of them will be cancelling their shopping trips to Miami this time. Why take a chance?
TalRussell 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
My source says a dangerous individual known as “Comrade Don T” has elevated to US Federal officials as to connections to Bahamian officials -- In facilitating drug trafficking Bahamas to US.-- No wonder some have felt the need to armed themselves. -- My source says, might want to take a relook at the backgrounds of Bahamians who have or may voluntarily and suddenly taken flight. -- Yes?
