Dad of teen killed in bike crash seeks answers

THE father of a teen killed in a traffic accident involving a car belonging to a senior judge wants closure and answers from the police about the circumstances of his son’s death.
Kevin Louissant’s son, Brieon Sweeting, 17, was killed on September 8, the 54th traffic fatality victim of the year.
Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings reported that a driver of a black Ford Explorer, while turning into the Western Seaview parking lot on West Bay Street, felt an impact on the front of his vehicle. A motorcyclist subsequently crashed into a gate on the western side of the street and died.
Mr Louissant said he visited the Road Traffic Department the week of the incident to find out what happened.
“I spoke with the lead investigation officer,” he said. “He told me I wasn’t going to have nothing on the report in like two months’ time. When I spoke to the officer in charge of traffic, he gave condolences from the police force and all that, but they really talk nothing about the incident or the matter.”
An Andros resident, Mr Louissant said he plans to visit New Providence soon to approach police again for answers.
Porcupine 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
He will get the same answer everyone else who wants justice in this country gets.
mandela 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
You can always tell when an incident like these occurs involving so called higher ups in our society. Nothing happens.
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
From a legal perspective within the Bahamian legal system, the concerns surrounding this case highlight issues of transparency, accountability, and due process in investigating fatal traffic incidents. The questions raised by the victim’s father, combined with public sentiment, stress the importance of ensuring that the Bahamian legal system functions without bias, regardless of the social status of those involved.
Key legal considerations include:
Right to Due Process under the Bahamian Legal System: The father of the victim has a legal right to be informed about the progress of the investigation. Any unnecessary delays in delivering information, particularly in a fatality case, could give rise to concerns about whether the legal process is being properly observed. In the Bahamian legal system, due process mandates that all involved parties are treated fairly and that justice is neither delayed nor obstructed.
Equal Treatment under Bahamian Law: One of the primary concerns is whether the status of certain individuals, particularly those in positions of power, is influencing the course of the investigation. The Bahamian legal system, rooted in fairness and equality, is designed to ensure that no one is above the law. Any perception or evidence of preferential treatment based on one’s social or professional status erodes trust in the system.
Bahamian Duty of Care and Negligence: Legally, all drivers have a duty of care to operate their vehicles in a manner that ensures public safety. In this instance, an investigation must determine whether the driver or the motorcyclist acted negligently. The Bahamian legal system requires a thorough and impartial examination of all evidence, including eyewitness testimonies and traffic reports, to assess who, if anyone, bears responsibility.
Accountability within Bahamian Law Enforcement: Law enforcement officials and investigators are legally obligated to conduct investigations in a transparent and timely manner. Any deliberate delay or failure to communicate with the victim’s family could lead to accusations of negligence or obstruction. Within the Bahamian legal system, those responsible for conducting the investigation could face legal repercussions or internal disciplinary measures if found to be deliberately impeding the process.
Legal Recourse for the Victim’s Family: The family has the right to seek independent legal counsel if they feel the investigation is being mishandled. They may also pursue legal remedies through the Bahamian courts to compel action from law enforcement or seek compensation for any proven negligence. In some cases, civil litigation could be initiated against individuals or entities involved in delaying or mishandling the investigation.
Porcupine 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Your voice is important. Thx
AnObserver 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
The car was traveling north/east on West Bay Street, and turning left. Picture that in your mind. Where would the motorcycle have to have been in order for the driver of the car to have been at fault?
rosiepi 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
What troubles me here is the fact that the poor boy’s aggrieved Father had to seek out the investigating officer-is there no duty of care that the police extend in such circumstances? And two months - at least for any information? How long for the disposition? Is this per usual in the case of a vehicular death? Or just reflective of what anyone in the Bahamas can expect given who was driving the car? As in we’re sorry but don’t expect a result Bub.
