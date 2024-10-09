Dad of teen killed in bike crash seeks answers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE father of a teen killed in a traffic accident involving a car belonging to a senior judge wants closure and answers from the police about the circumstances of his son’s death.

Kevin Louissant’s son, Brieon Sweeting, 17, was killed on September 8, the 54th traffic fatality victim of the year.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings reported that a driver of a black Ford Explorer, while turning into the Western Seaview parking lot on West Bay Street, felt an impact on the front of his vehicle. A motorcyclist subsequently crashed into a gate on the western side of the street and died.

Mr Louissant said he visited the Road Traffic Department the week of the incident to find out what happened.

“I spoke with the lead investigation officer,” he said. “He told me I wasn’t going to have nothing on the report in like two months’ time. When I spoke to the officer in charge of traffic, he gave condolences from the police force and all that, but they really talk nothing about the incident or the matter.”

An Andros resident, Mr Louissant said he plans to visit New Providence soon to approach police again for answers.