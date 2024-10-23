‘No corruption’ over Baha Mar

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell dismissed corruption allegations involving Christie administration officials during the Baha Mar saga as “salacious,” saying no proof had been provided to support the accusations.
In a video sent to The Tribune, he sought to downplay the verdict of New York Judge Andrew Borrok, who awarded Sarkis Izmirlian $1.6bn in damages and interest over his fraud and breach of contract claim against China Construction America (CCA).
Mr Mitchell had accused Mr Izmirlian, Baha Mar’s original developer, of promoting a narrative that does not align with the facts.
He urged the public to be cautious in their commentary about the ruling and advised Bahamians to be “sceptical” about anything that arises concerning the judgement.
“It is unfortunate that you have an investor having lost an investment, largely by what happened out of his own hand, now seeking to ascribe blame to others, but the main issue for us is The Bahamas government has no liability which arises out of this. Baha Mar is safe as an investment,” he said.
“And then lastly, all of the salacious stuff which came out of the develop- er’s statement about how there was a collusion with corrupt behaviour officials, there is no evidence of that either.”
Mr Izmirlian and CCA have been embroiled in a protracted legal battle over the latter’s commitment to the Baha Mar project, with Mr Izmirlian blaming the Chinese state-owned contractor for the liquidity crisis that led to his ouster as developer after CCA missed the target opening date.
The judge found that Mr Izmirlian’s fraud claim against CCA was “established beyond doubt,” noting that the contractor “knowingly and falsely” promised to meet the revised March 27, 2015, opening date for Baha Mar while concealing the unlikelihood of achieving it.
Judge Borrok ruled that the “evidence establishes” that the $2.3 million paid by CCA to Notarc Management Group, a company run by Sir Baltron’s son, Leslie, was intended to “curry favour” and “gain access” to Mr Christie’s senior policy advisor and the Bahamian government during the peak of the Baha Mar dispute.
The ruling’s findings have renewed concerns about the then-Christie administration’s handling of the Baha Mar dispute and the broader implications for governance in The Bahamas, prompting opposition calls for an independent investigation into the allegations.
Mr Mitchell dismissed the opposition’s concerns and questioned when Michael Pintard, the party’s leader, would support Bahamians and the country.
“He has a pattern of this without checking the facts,” he added.
He noted past court judgments condemning FNM members for interference in Bahamian cases, suggesting a lack of consistency in their support for the justice system.
For his part, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the ruling will not affect his ministry’s efforts to secure funding from the China Export-Import Bank to build a new hospital.
Dr Darville said the ministry’s funding mechanism is distinct from the private agreement involved in the Baha Mar project.
“This is a country-to-country transaction where this administration is going into a business relationship with the Chinese government, directly by way of concessional loans,” he said. “These concessional loans are loans that are accessible in the Caribbean and other countries to be able to access funding from the EXIM bank at low interest rates. We don’t anticipate a similar situation.”
In a statement, CCA said the company and its co-defendants intend to appeal the court decision.
Comments
Dawes 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
Umm the only person who would believe this is Birdie. Anyone can see that there are serious issues with the manner we do business over here. Whilst they maybe able to say its technically not illegal there is a lot to be desired. But everyone also knows Fred is only concerned with one thing and thats the PLP and not the Bahamas.
Observer 7 hours, 1 minute ago
Ok....So exactly who is judge Borrok? Were some former members of parliament employed by Mr.Izmirlian? And Who are/were they?
pt_90 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Ny state Supreme Court justice.
The investor's agrement back on about 2011 between CCA and BML agreed that NY would be the place to litigate civil matters.
K4C 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
Anyone KNOW if LIARS pants can actually catch on fire ??
hj 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
So according to Freddie, the New York judge among others are part of the "dark forces" as he used to call them that are conspiring to embarass the PLP. Good one Freddie. Foolnishess like this have caused you to never realize your lifelong dream of becoming PM.
Sickened 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Freddie ROFL!!! The lead clown in the world's biggest clown show.
JackArawak 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Pure comedy. Corruption to the core. Corruption in broad daylight. Yawn.
BMW 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Facts are fact Fweddie. You are our Bahamian Donald Trump LOL
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
74 pages a half page that puts the Bahamas in a bad light the Fnm and those who follow them run with garbage the judge has become their God no doubt they need one even if he is a false God, all the man had to do was pay what he owed, The Bahamas Government had nothing to do with his money, remember Hubert 2 Was so happy to open BAR Mar even as he said he would sell it when he came to power ,but he could not sell our lucaya, the golf course was not in the deal and much of the content in the hotel was taken out , I do not understand how Dumb as hell they all are,
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Respect to the judge but Mr Bethel and his son are also due respect they are no less,
jamesg30 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Birdy, Birdy, Birdy. Where does one begin. Oh they are most definitely "less".
TalRussell 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Trying recall Mr. Mitchell's response, if 'twas such when Mr Fitzgerald - the Progressive Liberal Party MP for Marathon - appeared -- also to have been requesting $20,000 a month from Baha Mar’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian, --- Citing the $20,000 a month were necessary to cover the cost of his father’s medical treatment. -- Not a made up $20,000. -- Nor when Jerome Fitzgerald was seeking to secure millions of dollars in brokerage, trucking, and limousine contracts at Baha Mar while he sat in Cabinet as the Minister of Education, Science and Technology. -- Mr. Mitchell, where was the respect for the popoulaces' business back then? -- There was no video but what about those emails that supported the accusations. --- Yes?
pileit 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
well, well.... the day has finally come. I FULLY ENDORSE THIS POST FROM TAL! Mitchell is an odious relic of an era steeped in 1-way communique to masses of cultivated ignorance... The facts speak for themselves... I recall fondly Sarkis' love for this country and the passion he brought to that project, until running into the shark-like teeth of govt greed Yeah Mitchell, keep talking to your base base... no typo btw.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
This is pure foolishness there is no proof that the Bethels did anything wrong , the man did not live up to his agreement if he did no one could take his property, The judge has spoken those who believes that if some one of another hue says you are guilty then you are, stand without shoes and dirty feet I still know that I am fearfully and wonderfully made and I Am loved with an everlasting love therefore God has drawn me with loving kindness, Mr Bethel and his son are the same all this against them is just FNM foolishness Hubert 1 and 2 now Pintard all dim and dimmer, and all those that follow them.
Baha10 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
As commented yesterday:
It is inappropriate for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to be so disparaging of the Court System of our closest Neigbour, primary Trading Partner, steadfast Protector, primary Benefactor and loyal Friend upon whom we are ultimately dependent.
I get it that he is also the Chairman of a Political Party, but the only way to espouse such controversial rhetoric and avoid obvious conflict of interest in the interest of preserving our much treasured US-Bahamas international relationship is to resign his Ministerial position.
… sadly from our Country’s perspective, I sincerely doubt this will happen! Sign
Porcupine 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
The best thing Mr. Mitchell could do for The Bahamas is to leave these shores. His thinking and ethics are exactly why The Bahamas is in the state it is in. My God, if you can say, as Mitchell has done, that there was no corruption involving the Bahamian government with regard to Baha Mar, Freddy either takes us for ignorant fools or he needs to check himself into Sandilands.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Baha 10 your advise seems like good advice for Israel ,
Sickened 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
You truly are an odd-ball buddy.
Flyingfish 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
I swear it has to be an act. Maybe if the FNM came into power he'd finally get put back in Sandilands, Since he's the PLP #1 fanboy, theymussy let him hang around & he's tryna stay out
TalRussell 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Can you tell me if this is correct? -- Mr. Mitchell, as a whole, has demonstrated full enthusiasm -- Regardless of whatever premiership's colours t-shirt --- Serving under. -- Ask "Papa" Hubert, what he thinks if the subject experiences internal struggle? -- Can't make this up. -- Yes?
Flyingfish 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
(As I said in another post) Mitchel has absolutely no shame or integrity whatsoever. Yes, there is no admission of corruption (Corrupt people tend to lie & be secretive) but there is a clear conflict of interest that has been discovered. Yet the first thing you decide to say is to ignore it not even investigate it for assurance's sake.
You tell one of our most prolific & highly profiled investors in national history to suck it and call him names. Who the hell will invest in a country that acts this way?
Boy if only we had a proper "Westminster Style Democracy" and not the "Wasteminster System" we have going on here. In the UK you can recall your MP before term, you can send a petition online to the parliament that they are required to look at, and in both Canada & the UK you can see how your MP votes on every bill online.
In the Bahamas Minister waste our tax money, Waste our time, and lay Waste to our country.
