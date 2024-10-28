Darville: Cannabis Authority being finalised

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the government is finalising the establishment of the Cannabis Authority, which will oversee the medical and religious regime relating to cannabis in the country.

He said this during his address at the Rotary Club of East Nassau on Friday, discussing the laws aimed at regulating the use of medical marijuana in The Bahamas.

“I’m pleased to report that we are now in the final stages of putting the authority together, which is the regulatory regime, working in conjunction with law enforcement to ensure that what we do in medical cannabis is completely different than the illegal cannabis industry that is operating,” he said.

He said the selection process for people to serve on the authority is ongoing and refrained from giving a specific timeline.

He said candidates for the positions must meet specific qualifications and go through a vetting process. With the selection committee nearing the end of its review, he added, the government expects to announce the authority’s chair and other members soon.