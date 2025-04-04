FNM to ratify first 20 candidates by May 1

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

The Free National Movement (FNM) plans to ratify its first 20 general election candidates by May 1.

FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands outlined the selection process during an appearance on The Rundown with Clint Watson.

The announcement comes amid internal party tensions, following confirmation that former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will not be renominated for Killarney — a decision that has sparked backlash among his supporters.

Dr Sands acknowledged the growing speculation and deferred an official statement to Mr Pintard, but emphasized Dr Minnis’ long-standing service.

“Understand that Dr Minnis has served this country and served this organisation with distinction, and we believe that he should play a very important role in the organisation,” he said, declining to reveal what that role will be but confirming a decision in that regard has been made.

Dr Sands outlined the candidate selection process, noting that applicants must complete a course, submit an application, and undergo vetting, including financial disclosure. Recommendations are made to the party’s Executive Committee and discussed with constituency executives before ratification by the FNM’s Central Council.

Meanwhile, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis has resigned from the FNM after reportedly concluding he would not be renominated.

Dr Sands said Mr Lewis was not aligned with the direction of the party under Mr Pintard’s leadership and that the message from Mr Lewis’ constituency association was clear — they wanted a different representative.

“The world as we know it, whether you like it or don't like it, is different than it was," Dr Sands said.

"Bahamians are looking for progressive ideas, visionary ideas, and they want appropriate leadership that I believe resides in Michael Pintard and the team that he is putting together.

“I don't believe that Mr Lewis was a good fit for that team. Certainly that was the message that we received from his constituency association and as such, I believe that he, understanding that, decided that it was time to set off a different shore.”

Mr Lewis, who announced he is joining the Coalition of Independents, cited a breakdown in trust, lack of support, and dissatisfaction with the party's direction as reasons for his decision.

Despite the shake-up, Dr Sands said the party is focused on rebuilding in Central Grand Bahama. He highlighted the return of former MP Neko Grant to assist with the campaign, expressing optimism for the FNM’s future in the area.

When asked whether Mr Lewis’ departure was a loss for the party, Dr Sands said: “Let me put it this way, any time you have a divorce, you ask yourself, could things have been different? We wish Mr Lewis well, but the party will rise again, and I believe that under Michael Pintard’s leadership, we will win, with the help of the people of Grand Bahama, the seat of Central Grand Bahama, and I think we will win it resoundingly.”