Mitchell hits out at Cuban claims

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has warned that documents leaked by a US-based human rights group — purporting to show that Cuban medical professionals in The Bahamas receive a small fraction of their contracted wages — could be part of a broader effort to influence Bahamian public policy and undermine the country’s sovereignty.

He said the documents, published last week by the Miami-based Cuba Archive, were “purloined” and lacked explanation or context.

He cautioned against the influence of such leaks but did not categorically deny the organisation’s central claim: that Cuban medical professionals receive less than 20 percent of the wages paid by the Bahamian government — an arrangement that could place local officials in the crosshairs of US authorities considering visa restrictions for those linked to Cuba’s medical missions programme.

“The Bahamas government does not engage in any practice contrary to international labour norms. Let’s make that abundantly clear,” he said.

“The use of the purloined documents could not have been meant to do us any good, posted as they are, without explanation, context or checks on their authenticity. These are signs of the times in which we live, these actions where friends are foe, and foe pretends to be a friend, and it is difficult to tell who is what and what is what.”

The documents, which purportedly bear the signatures of Bahamian and Cuban officials, suggest that while The Bahamas pays thousands of dollars monthly for each Cuban medical worker, the professionals receive only $990 to $1,200 monthly. The remainder appears to go to the Cuban state agency Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos (CSMC).

In the House of Assembly yesterday, Mr Mitchell said the government must resist forming policy based on “subjective interpretations of untested material,” adding: “This is dangerous stuff, though, for Bahamians in an atmosphere where public policy is being made, often taken by subjective interpretations of untested material.”

He warned that public officials should not have their right to travel “abridged or threatened” based on such leaked documents.

Speaking separately to reporters at a Fox Hill event, he did not comment directly on whether he believes the US government played a role in the leak. However, he said there is growing concern that unauthenticated materials could be “weaponised” against Bahamian officials.

He urged Bahamians not to adopt foreign narratives uncritically, especially

in sensitive areas like immigration and labour diplomacy.

He said The Bahamas must rely on its “moral values and our voice” as a small nation without economic or military power.

“We don’t have the economic power, we don’t have military power, we only have the moral values and our voice,” he said. “The elephants fight, the grass gets trampled.”

“Folks who are well meaning ought to be more careful and circumspect in this world that we live in today. You cannot argue that you’re doing good when you know, in fact, you may be inflicting harm.”

Cuba Archive has a distinct right-wing bent, but both Republican and Democratic administrations have trusted its exposés in the United States. Under the Biden administration,

the US State Department named the organisation’s executive director, Maria Werlau, a Trafficking in Persons Hero and, according to the New York Times, has relied on the group’s research into Cuba’s medical missions for its assessments.

On Monday, US Embassy Charge D’Affaires Kimberly Furnish repeated her government’s warning that visa restrictions could be imposed on officials deemed complicit in what Washington calls a coercive Cuban labour export system.