High cost of living in our nation

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As a mother of two children, married for eight years, and a working Bahamian who is doing her best to make ends meet, I am writing to express my deep concern over the unbearable cost of living in The Bahamas. Like many families in this country, my husband and I both work full-time jobs that pay above minimum wage, yet we are still living pay cheque to pay cheque. We are not living beyond our means and we are not spending frivolously. We live modestly, making every effort to stay within our budget. Yet, the reality is that the cost of living in this country is far too high for the average Bahamian family to live comfortably and with dignity.

As we enter 2025, I believe that the government’s most urgent priority must be addressing the skyrocketing cost of living. As a concerned citizen and voter, I am looking to see what the government will do to ease the financial burden on the middle class. This issue goes far beyond simply reducing taxes. The problem is much larger and more complex.

For starters, the prices at local stores for basic necessities, especially food items, are unaffordable for many families. The high cost of groceries makes it increasingly difficult for families to feed themselves properly. But it doesn’t end there. The cost of construction is prohibitive, making homeownership a distant dream for many Bahamians. Even renting a home has become an insurmountable challenge for the average person.

Additionally, local banks have tightened their lending policies, making it harder for working Bahamians to access credit, whether for a home, a business, or even just to handle an emergency. Meanwhile, major companies in this country are reporting record profits year after year, on the backs of ordinary Bahamians who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The government must take a stand on behalf of the people and push for real, substantive change to lower the cost of living across the country. This is not just about reducing taxes, though that may be part of the solution. We need to see significant reductions in the prices of food, transportation, gas, electricity, medical bills, and the cost of borrowing.

The PLP likes to boast that it was instrumental in building the Bahamian middle class. But now, in 2025, it is time for the government to fight for its survival. The middle class is struggling, and if this trend continues, we risk seeing an even greater divide between the wealthy and the rest of the population. It is no longer enough to simply talk about progress; it’s time to deliver real solutions that make life more affordable for the hardworking citizens of The Bahamas.

As a mother, a wife, and a Bahamian citizen, I am calling on the government to take immediate and decisive action to ease the burden on middle-class families. We deserve to live with dignity, and the government must fight on our behalf to ensure that this becomes a reality.





A Bahamian Mother

January 1, 2025.