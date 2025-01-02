Sir Franklyn deserves our respect

EDITOR, The Tribune.

PLEASE allow me space to give a glimpse into a man who everybody knows but very few know of. As a Grants Town boy, we have had many success stories of those who made it to unprecedented heights from this small community of old. Some whose names will still live on long after they have passed.

But I want to talk about someone who, thank goodness, is still with us. This man has been knighted by the late Queen, and lives up to that honour. Although knights are usually of some nobility and their training matches the role they are to play. But this man came from humble beginnings and has gone on to set unprecedented records in business, humanity and philanthropy. Most know him from stories they have heard or the media, but he’s much more than that.

I got a chance to see the real Sir Franklyn Wilson up close and personal while in Orlando. He’s a dedicated family man, humble and loved deeply by his family and close friends. Yes, he was honoured as an International Man of Honour during a lavish gala event in Orlando last September. But the human and compassionate Sir Franklyn was shown after the events of the weekend.

One of Sir Franklyn’s granddaughters flew in to Orlando from School in Connecticut to celebrate with her grandfather on this special occasion; she had just celebrated her 18th birthday. And because she was away to school her family could not be there for this milestone in a child’s life.

Although everyone was getting ready to leave Orlando, Sir Franklyn wanted to host a special 18th birthday party that Sunday morning.

Despite the crush for everyone to leave, checkout the hotel and head to the airport, they all came down to the restaurant where Sir Franklyn was having this birthday party for his granddaughter, Melissa Smith.

What took place at that party is worth recording for history to basically show the kind of man that Sir Franklyn is. For one his family will always love him, not for the things he gives, but the love that he shows. The parents of young Melissa, Mr and Mrs Frank Smith could not hold back the tears, as Sir Franklyn demonstrated his love for his family and his friends. And they all reciprocated by staying through breakfast and lunch to show support for him as he celebrated his granddaughter’s birthday, despite having to leave, that in itself was awesome.

The 18th birthday party for young Melissa was so special that everyone took part in the celebration.

Sir Franklyn surprised his family with this move, but he made everyone in attendance to be aware that love of family is a top priority.

There is no doubt that Melissa will remember that weekend for the rest of her life. And we all will remember the love that was shown in a family.

Sir Franklyn who just celebrated 30 years as chairman of Sunshine Holdings, is an established businessman, who has shown the world that a small group of eight friends could start a business and still be more than successful 50 years later.

As a philanthropist, Sir Franklyn has poured millions into education, the church, Junkanoo and the country as a whole. So many people benefit from his philanthropy that some don’t even know it.

I am proud of Sir Franklyn Wilson and I want the world to know that The Bahamas has been blessed for a visionary and compassionate man who loves His God his family and his country.

Thank you Sir Franklyn, May God continue to bless you and your family!





TY OLANDER

Nassau,

December 31, 2024.