5% VAT cut on all food items

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has announced that the value-added tax rate on all food sold in food stores would be reduced from ten percent to five percent.
The surprising measure, he said, is designed to offer immediate relief to families burdened by rising prices.
“We know that high prices exert a terrible pressure on families,” he said during his New Year’s address at the University of The Bahamas.
“Reducing VAT by 50 percent will make a difference for those with the tightest disposable income.” He said the VAT cut would apply to all food sold in food stores, including fresh produce, frozen items, baby food, and snacks, though prepared foods in deli sections will not be included. The reduction also extends to the importation of these goods.
The VAT announcement represents a shift for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), which has traditionally supported a low-rate, broad-based Value Added Tax (VAT) system with minimal exemptions, a model
that has been praised for its efficiency and simplicity.
Mr Davis said the initiative comes as part of a broader government effort to mitigate the effects of inflation, which has remained high despite slowing global trends. He acknowledged that factors like the war in Ukraine and disruptions in global supply chains have worsened conditions, but emphasised his administration’s commitment to alleviating local hardships.
He stressed that the reduction would not impact the government’s fiscal targets, saying improved revenue collection from large corporations and compliance measures have strengthened the country’s fiscal position.
He expressed commitment to addressing other structural issues driving high costs, such as by modernising outdated infrastructure and reducing electricity costs.
“You simply can’t build a 21st-century economy with 20th-century infrastructure,” he said, citing plans for utility-scale solar fields, LNG integration, and upgraded transmission systems.
He also announced initiatives to promote market competition and empower consumers. He said a “Price Comparison App” that will be available by the end of the first quarter of this year will allow Bahamians to easily compare prices across retailers, starting with food stores.
He added that the government is also preparing legislation prohibiting anti-competitive practices, which he said would lead to “lower prices, better products, and more choices.”
Addressing the country’s reliance on US imports, he discussed a new Trade Diversification Policy to source goods directly from their countries of origin, cutting out costly middlemen.
“If we import the same products directly, we could lower prices significantly,” he said.
Comments
M0J0 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
cut the vat on medication and medical bills.
moncurcool 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
And on insurance and bread basket items
moncurcool 58 minutes ago
So the so call anti-competitive legislation, whatever that is, as don't know how that will happen, will it begin with the government doing away with its own monopolies, in order to allow competition?
So does the PM really believe that business owners fo not seek to source their products directly from the manufacturer?
Maybe the PM needs to take his own advice and start by buying the fruits directly from Haiti, rather than having them shipped from Haiti to the US and then buying from the US. DOn't give rhetoric, just take action and show that you are doing it.
moncurcool 57 minutes ago
How long is the 50% cut for? Only until election?
joeblow 8 minutes ago
... reducing government income from VAT (which is not being used to pay down the national debt) can only cause government to try and make up the shortfalls somewhere else. This can only mean that by tomorrow, the police will be near every roundabout checking vehicles for expired licenses! This is what happens in an undiversified economy where governments come to power by trying to be the populations sugar daddy!
