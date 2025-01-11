Halkitis: Govt to lose $30M annually due to VAT reduction

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Economic Affairs Minister Mr Michael Halkitis revealed that the government will forgo an estimated $30 million in revenue due to a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) rate on all food sold in food stores from ten percent to five percent.

Mr Halkitis explained the new "permanent" measure on Thursday during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister. He admitted that retailers and store owners were not informed prior to the Prime Minister's national address.

Mr Halkitis said this is a tax paid by the consumer thus the vendors will not incur any losses from the change.

The minister stressed that the decision does not suggest the previous Free National Movement (FNM) government's VAT structure was correct. Instead, Mr Halkitis argued that the new move proves the previous administration's approach was flawed.

The opposition has continously made calls for the government to decrease VAT on breadbasket items.

The minister pointed to the philosophy was a low rate, but across the board with few exceptions when VAT was introduced. The reasoning was to keep it simple due to the newsiness of the tax.

The minister highlighted the minimum wage and social service assistance increased across the board at the time VAT was implemented at seven and a half percent in 2015.

“The FNM came in in 2018 they took that off the 22 bread basket items and a few others that they added, but they increased the rate from seven and a half percent to 12 percent and I don't want that to be lost on anybody. So the day before, you were paying seven and a half percent VAT on everything. The day after they implemented this, all of a sudden, you're paying zero on about 20 or 30 items.”

“But you go from paying seven and a half percent on everything else to 12 percent on everything else, a massive. Its 60 percent increase. So when we came to office, even before we came to office, what we said we would do is we will reduce the rate of that from 12 percent to ten percent can't go back to seven and a half percent. Because during that time when the FNM increased, it from seven and a half to 12, the spending has gone up, and so you require this revenue.”

He also rejected criticism that the move undermines the Progressive Liberal Party’s credibility as the party most capable of administering the VAT system. He called it a nonsensical argument.

“We introduced it, managed it, and we continue to do so. Those who were managing before us and, you know, took us to a situation where when we came to office, the country was virtually on the brink. No financial institution wanted to even see us”

He reiterated the point the country was in a dire situation.

“Now, ever get a chance to talk to investors, they'll tell you that the bonds of the government of The Bahamas has performed amongst the best in the world over the last 18 months. And so I say all that to say we have managed a as a prime minister said, quoting the IMF, a remarkable recovery.”

The minister assured the move has nothing to do with politics but finances are stabilized and the government believe they can withstand it.

“It has to do with recognition that the price of food is a matter that's on the minds of Bahamians,” he said.