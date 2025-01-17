Gov’t ‘wipes away hundreds of millions in property tax arrears’

By NEIL HARTNELL

The Ministry of Finance’s top official yesterday said the Government has “wiped away hundreds of millions in real property tax arrears” as he branded this nation’s tax system “the most competitive in the Caribbean”.

Simon Wilson, the financial secretary, told a panel discussion at the Bahamas Business Outlook conference he remains “comfortable” that the Government will hit its 25 percent revenue-to-GDP target by the 2025-2026 fiscal year despite a taxation system that has “the lowest rates in the Caribbean”.

Emphasising that the tax authorities’ priority remains compliance and enforcement, he cited the real estate sector as one example of industries where the Government believes the Public Treasury is not “getting our share” on the basis that revenue yields should be higher.

Mr Wilson also asserted that the impact from ending the nine-year VAT-free status enjoyed by the cruise lines’ Bahamian private islands will “cascade” through the Government’s revenues during this and future fiscal years. Previous tax policy applied to these destinations had resulted in this nation “leaving a lot of money on the table”.

Addressing how The Bahamas can create a competitive investment climate through tax reform, the Government’s financial secretary said existing incentive-related legislation provides businesses with multiple tax breaks to encourage job-creating expansion. He cited, in particular, the VAT deferrals that numerous businesses exploit as well as the opportunity most enjoy to import capital equipment duty-free.

Pointing out that most Bahamian homeowners pay no real property tax after the exemption threshold was raised to $300,000, Mr Wilson reiterated that the strategy of aggressively targeting long-standing, wealthy tax delinquents - with seizure and property sell-offs now employed as the ultimate sanction - is bearing fruit.

“We have wiped away hundreds of millions of dollars in property taxes arrears, either interest arrears or fees and charges,” he said. “We are moving very progressively and do this every year in the context of increasing total revenues to GDP over the last three years.

Mr Wilson provided no figures for how much outstanding property tax has been collected, nor did he break this down into how much of the “hundreds of millions” in principal and other penalties have been received as opposed to written-off.

Around $700m-$800m in real property tax principal and arrears is estimated to be outstanding. For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, preliminary figures showed the Government received $203.2m in real property tax - beating the full year target of $195.3m by almost $8m or some 4 percent.

As for the Bahamian tax system’s competitiveness, Mr Wilson argued: “Let me say the tax system that we have, we have the lowest tax rates in the Caribbean. When we think of reform in the tax system, we are at the stage now in our development where we have to make sure that we are getting a fair share from the investments we have made by deferring taxes historically.

“We have provided a huge amount of tax incentives to investors and so forth, and the question we have to ask ourselves is: ‘Ok, is the country getting its fair share from these investors?’ We have identified a number of industries where we believe that the yields should be much higher...

“Last year, we spoke in the Budget and we identified clearly the real estate sector. We believe the yields should be much higher from the real estate sector, not by changing rates but by improving compliance because once we have the yields we can invest in infrastructure,” he added.

“I think, at the Ministry of Finance, our stance is not so much on the incentives we can offer investors but asking: ‘Are we getting our fair share from the various sectors?’ At the end of the day, the number one issue for Bahamians is the cost of living, and if we’re getting our fair share we can take bold steps to reduce the cost of living, very, very bold steps, to invest in healthcare, education and reduce a lot of duties at the border.

“In some cases we are not getting our fair share from certain sectors.” Mr Wilson said this would be remedied largely through compliance, although only the lowering of border Customs duties - among the measures cited - is likely to impact the cost of living.

The Government, in the 2024-2025 Budget, also introduced various measures to crack down on what it believed were evasion and avoidance techniques that resulted in the VAT yields from real estate sales failing to match market activity. It also implemented a six-month amnesty, extended by two weeks to mid-December, to encourage long outstanding conveyances to be brought forward for stamping and the payment of taxes.

Mr Wilson, meanwhile, cited the changed VAT treatment for cruise line private islands as an example of the constant taxation adjustments being made by the Government. “I think you have got to remember the tax framework is a living document,” he said. “Every year we make adjustments.

“We’re tweaking based on things we have identified. The business community comes in as well, saying the tax burden is too high here or the burden is unfairly placed on these actors; it should be placed elsewhere. Every year we are tweaking.

“Last year we did a major revision looking at income earned by the cruise lines. The country, for years, said any activity from the cruise lines in their private destinations would be treated as if it took place on the cruise ship itself. But if you follow the cruise business, what you realise is the private destinations are the number one profit driver with the cruise lines,” Mr Wilson said.

“We were leaving a lot of money on the table from the cruise lines. We made a change last year, and that is going to cascade through the fiscal accounts this year and in future years.” The tax authorities have changed the treatment of goods and services supplied to millions of tourists who visit these locations annually by levying VAT on all such transactions at the standard 10 percent rate.

Among the private islands impacted are Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day destination at Coco Cay in the Berry Islands, its global showpiece attraction; plus Mediterranean Shipping Company’s Ocean Cay location; Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point; and Holland America’s Half Moon Cay.

Mr Wilson, meanwhile, said companies were increasingly seeking out the Ministry of Finance and Department of Inland Revenue for tax advice which it is not their job to provide. “I think our regime is the most competitive regime in the region,” he reiterated.

“I think that the numbers demonstrate that. If you look at our foreign direct investment (FDI) numbers, our numbers are the highest in the region. That’s the recorded numbers. If you look at the true numbers they are even higher.

“I think the real issue we have in our tax system is ensuring that we improve the level of compliance. Our job as tax administrators is not to give policy and tax advice. Too often, what we find is industry comes to the Government for tax advice. That’s not our job. Our job is to enforce the law and enforce the law in an equitable manner.”

Mr Wilson added that taxes are not being levied merely for the sake of it but, instead, to fund public services such as healthcare and education that are increasingly being demanded by Bahamians.