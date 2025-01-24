ZNS trip to trump inauguration generated revenue, says BCB

The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) has dismissed claims that ZNS’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration cost taxpayers over $200,000, labeling such assertions as “categorically false and misleading.”
In a statement, BCB clarified that the total cost of sending a nine-member team to Washington, D.C., was $20,000. The corporation also secured $32,500 in sponsorships, resulting in a net revenue of $12,500.
“It is important to clarify that all expenses were covered by sponsorships, and no taxpayer funds were used,” the statement read.
“Claims suggesting otherwise are not only inaccurate but disregard the corporation’s ongoing efforts to secure partnerships and manage operational costs effectively. Early planning allowed the team to minimize costs, such as securing airline tickets for $350 and utilizing cost-effective accommodations and transportation.”
It continued: “ZNS has a mandate to cover stories that matter to Bahamians, whether within our borders or internationally. This mission exemplified the corporation’s commitment to keeping the public informed while fostering growth and exposure for its staff.
“The success of this initiative underscores ZNS’s ability to operate efficiently and generate revenue through strategic partnerships, even as it fulfills its duty to provide world-class coverage.”
yari 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
Please show the relevant invoices and receipts. We can't just take your word.
DonAnthony 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Why the need to send nine people? Could not two (a cameraman and journalist) suffice? Seems a HUGE waste of taxpayer dollars!
bahamianson 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
Revenue for who? Trump hey…. What are they coming to? Pot holes on Bay Street, nasty , ugly building on Bay Street that are afraid of paint, etc
hrysippus 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
This trip for 9 privileged ZNS staffers generated revenue of $17,835.98 including the VAT tax. It only cost ZNS just a little more than $279,353.76; So as you can all see it was a great triumph of fiscal stupidity over commonsense. Long Live Supreme Leader Clint. LOL.
TalRussell 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
One again....Calling out the Clint "Shaback Dubai" Watson bullshit as a witness on behalf of Zephyr Nassau Sunshine (ZNS) to explain that the total cost of sending a nine-member team to Washington, D.C., was $20,000....but (ZNS) also secured $32,500 in paid sponsorships resulting in a net revenue of $12,500. -- However, unlike an unchallenging media, the witness arithmetic would not stand-up if it were to encounter the aggressive cross-examination interrogation techniques from the lawyering likes of an aggressive Wayne Munroe (KC) or Branville McCartney. -- And, he got promoted to run Zephyr Nassau Sunshine (ZNS). -- I Just Can't Make This Sh!t Up -- Yes?
hrysippus 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
The short answer, sadly, Tail, is "no" you cannot make this stuff up.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
As with most of us, our greatest strength can turn into our greatest weakness when applied in the wrong circumstances.
Clint likes to be in the middle of everything. Which is a good goal as a reporter. Not such a good goal if you control the purse strings with no constraint on the real need to be in the middle
This trip made no sense. Go to GB and report on the persons dying of cancer near Lewis Yard is it? That's a story that "matters" and a good story to be in the middle of
TalRussell 34 minutes ago
Coming back at you, ComradeThisIsOurs, The premiership up to now, has been charitable, very kind, considerate **and giving"" towards Comrade Clint "Shaback Dubai" Watson....Considering 'twas the lavish Dubai visit and a visit to Bermuda by the Premiership, of which had sparked a political row over who, what and when and if was ever paid for. -- Maybe there's another shuffling of Clint off to another government corporation or government managed office. -- Yes?
