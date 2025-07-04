1 in 5 teens has attempted suicide

By LEANDRA ROLLE

SUICIDAL thoughts have more than tripled, self-harm has nearly tripled, and loneliness has more than doubled among Bahamian teens over the past 25 years - and one in five Bahamian teens have attempted suicide.

A new nationwide survey has also found that nearly one in four Bahamian teens have contemplated suicide – a grim shift in adolescent mental health officials say demands immediate action.

The study, based on responses from students aged 13 to 18 across 35 schools on eight islands, paints a devastating portrait of adolescent life in The Bahamas. Nearly 28 percent of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, while 26 percent said they frequently felt lonely, more than double the rate from 1998, when it stood at 11 percent. The number of adolescents unable to sleep because of excessive worrying rose from 14 percent in 2013 to 20 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, rates of self-harm without suicidal intent soared from ten percent in 1998 to 27 percent in 2023, when the survey was conducted.

The release of the report comes amid heightened public concern and growing dialogue about suicide in The Bahamas, as the country grapples this year with a spate of suicides and attempted suicides that have thrust the issue into the national spotlight.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville described the findings as “very sobering” during a press conference yesterday. He said the Ministry of Health has been providing therapy in affected communities, but the new numbers show the crisis has only deepened.

“To put this into perspective, in a typical classroom of 35 students, approximately nine students have seriously considered suicide, eight students have created a plan and seven students have made a suicide attempt,” the report said.

The data also showed girls are disproportionately affected, with higher rates of suicidal thoughts and self-harm than boys. Even though 61.3 percent of teens said they know how to access professional mental health support, only 23.4 percent said they had someone they trust to talk to about their personal problems, and 58 percent said they rarely talk to anyone about their struggles.

The report recommends immediate, gender-sensitive interventions, including integrating stress management and emotional regulation into school curricula, large-scale campaigns to reduce stigma around loneliness and depression, and targeted workshops to help teens discuss mental health openly with peers and trusted adults.

The Bahamas Crisis Centre said the alarming statistics were not surprising, but rather a reflection of a culture that has taught generations to suppress their feelings.

“We’re just seeing the consequences of our own behaviour,” said Sandra Payne, the centre’s therapist and counsellor. She explained that for too long, the Bahamian society has bottled up emotions, feeding a silence passed from parents to children.

She urged families and schools to create safe spaces where teens can share their feelings without fear of ridicule or shame.

Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson, founder of the Crisis Centre, said the centre has been receiving more calls from teens expressing suicidal thoughts, especially boys and young men, though the volume varies daily.

“You know, everything is ‘big boys don’t cry’ or ‘what’s wrong with you—you’re soft,” she said. “There’s something wrong’ and so what we recognise is the need for us to be available and accessible to boys and men.”

Senator Darron Pickstock, who donated $1000 yesterday to support the Crisis Centre’s work, proposed decriminalising suicide to eliminate the lingering stigma that prevents young people from seeking help. Although police don’t press charges for attempted suicide, he noted the option remains in law.