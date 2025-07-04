1 in 5 teens has attempted suicide

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
SUICIDAL thoughts have more than tripled, self-harm has nearly tripled, and loneliness has more than doubled among Bahamian teens over the past 25 years - and one in five Bahamian teens have attempted suicide.
A new nationwide survey has also found that nearly one in four Bahamian teens have contemplated suicide – a grim shift in adolescent mental health officials say demands immediate action.
The study, based on responses from students aged 13 to 18 across 35 schools on eight islands, paints a devastating portrait of adolescent life in The Bahamas. Nearly 28 percent of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, while 26 percent said they frequently felt lonely, more than double the rate from 1998, when it stood at 11 percent. The number of adolescents unable to sleep because of excessive worrying rose from 14 percent in 2013 to 20 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, rates of self-harm without suicidal intent soared from ten percent in 1998 to 27 percent in 2023, when the survey was conducted.
The release of the report comes amid heightened public concern and growing dialogue about suicide in The Bahamas, as the country grapples this year with a spate of suicides and attempted suicides that have thrust the issue into the national spotlight.
Health Minister Dr Michael Darville described the findings as “very sobering” during a press conference yesterday. He said the Ministry of Health has been providing therapy in affected communities, but the new numbers show the crisis has only deepened.
“To put this into perspective, in a typical classroom of 35 students, approximately nine students have seriously considered suicide, eight students have created a plan and seven students have made a suicide attempt,” the report said.
The data also showed girls are disproportionately affected, with higher rates of suicidal thoughts and self-harm than boys. Even though 61.3 percent of teens said they know how to access professional mental health support, only 23.4 percent said they had someone they trust to talk to about their personal problems, and 58 percent said they rarely talk to anyone about their struggles.
The report recommends immediate, gender-sensitive interventions, including integrating stress management and emotional regulation into school curricula, large-scale campaigns to reduce stigma around loneliness and depression, and targeted workshops to help teens discuss mental health openly with peers and trusted adults.
The Bahamas Crisis Centre said the alarming statistics were not surprising, but rather a reflection of a culture that has taught generations to suppress their feelings.
“We’re just seeing the consequences of our own behaviour,” said Sandra Payne, the centre’s therapist and counsellor. She explained that for too long, the Bahamian society has bottled up emotions, feeding a silence passed from parents to children.
She urged families and schools to create safe spaces where teens can share their feelings without fear of ridicule or shame.
Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson, founder of the Crisis Centre, said the centre has been receiving more calls from teens expressing suicidal thoughts, especially boys and young men, though the volume varies daily.
“You know, everything is ‘big boys don’t cry’ or ‘what’s wrong with you—you’re soft,” she said. “There’s something wrong’ and so what we recognise is the need for us to be available and accessible to boys and men.”
Senator Darron Pickstock, who donated $1000 yesterday to support the Crisis Centre’s work, proposed decriminalising suicide to eliminate the lingering stigma that prevents young people from seeking help. Although police don’t press charges for attempted suicide, he noted the option remains in law.
Comments
ExposedU2C 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
And to think Darville can look you straight in the eye and say all of this while being among the wealthy political class who have left so many in our country with little hope and so much despair. None of them have any shame whatsoever for the horrific living conditions they have created for vulnerable young and elderly Bahamians over the past 4+ decades.
Porcupine 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Exposed, you are entirely correct. Yes, it is sad to see those presiding over what can only be called a "terribly sick society" seemingly shameless over what they allow to continue. The bottom line is that much of this self harm behaviour is merely one of the symptoms of a nation gone wrong. There is no better proof than these statistics. Sadly, the economic system of Capitalism will preclude any form of relief, since this economic system is at the very root of most of the world's problems. Obviously, this isn't going anywhere in The Bahamas. We can't even keep our politician's hands out of the nation's cookie jar, and we are going to have a truly Christian national conversation?
Empiricist 4 minutes ago
And what do you think the data from the next survey will show when marijuana is legalized? Total confusion and collapse of the inter generational pillars of morality in our society. We in the Bahamas tend to look at issues such as the behavior of our youth in a vacuum and isolated from the other social structures. Time for us to wake up.
