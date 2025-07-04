‘Cubans want to stay’ - but govt asking US if that’s ok

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MOST Cuban healthcare workers in The Bahamas are eager to remain in the country under new contracts directly with the government, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said, but the administration is still waiting for word from the United States on whether its proposal meets Washington’s approval.

Dr Darville’s comments came after revealing last month that the government will sever ties with Cuba’s state-run medical recruitment agency and instead offer direct contracts to Cuban healthcare professionals currently working in The Bahamas.

Multiple international reports and the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons assessments have alleged that Cuba uses coercive measures to control its overseas workers, including confiscating passports, restricting movement, subjecting them to surveillance, and threatening reprisals against them or their families if they defect or criticise the programme. Nonetheless, Dr Darville told The Tribune yesterday that whether the Cuban healthcare workers can remain in The Bahamas does not involve the Cuban government.

The shake-up in The Bahamas’ Cuban healthcare contracts began after US officials warned they could revoke visas for Bahamian government officials and their relatives if the country continued to participate in Cuba’s labour export programme to hire medical workers, an arrangement Washington argued amounted to forced labour.

A leaked 2022 contract, published by Cuba Archive, showed The Bahamas paid up to $12,000 per month per Cuban doctor, while the doctors themselves received just $990 to $1,200. The remainder went to Cuba’s state-run agency, Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos (CSMC).

Despite Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell initially downplaying concerns over the pay structure, the threat of visa sanctions forced the government’s hand.

Dr Darville has said the country currently employs three Cuban nurses and three doctors — two ophthalmologists and one optometrist — along with X-ray technicians, physiotherapists, and biomedical specialists.

He has said the government is also stepping up efforts to recruit doctors and nurses from other countries, including India, the Philippines, and Ghana, to reduce dependence on any single source of foreign healthcare labour.