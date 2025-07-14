US hits out at China after hospital deal

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE Davis administration sidelined a British offer to fund a new hospital and signed a $195m deal with China last week, drawing US warnings about the risks of Chinese investment.

The UK High Commission told The Tribune that its proposal, made earlier this year through UK Export Finance, was intended to match or beat China’s terms on project cost, construction timeline, and repayment conditions.

“As well as the terms being competitive to that of the original Chinese offer, British companies had recent experience of building in the region successfully, and these hospitals were built to be fully compatible with European and American-provided medical equipment and European and American-trained doctors,” the High Commission said.

“The High Commission believed the offer was received warmly and, because of repeated delays and change in terms on the Chinese side, they were asked by the Prime Minister to make the offer directly to the Minister of Health. They did so, and the offer was followed up in a letter to the government of The Bahamas shortly afterwards.”

The Tribune understands the Davis administration ultimately opted not to pursue the UK’s offer.

In a statement over the weekend, the United States reiterated its long-standing concern over China’s expanding role in the region.

“Chinese investments in the Caribbean typically benefit elites, not the people, leaving countries with shoddy or incomplete projects and unsustainable debt to China, jeopardising their development and sovereignty,” said US chargé d’affaires Kimberly Furnish. “The United States Embassy will continue to work with the Government of The Bahamas so they can make informed decisions about interactions with China.”

The newly signed agreement includes a 20-year loan from the Chinese Export-Import Bank, covering 73 percent of the project’s cost — approximately $195m — at a two percent interest rate, with a five-year grace period. The remaining $72m is expected to be raised through local or international financing, or a mix of both.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville announced at Friday’s signing ceremony that the hospital’s total cost had been reduced from $290m to $267m following a technical review by Chinese engineers. The savings, he said, stemmed from a recommendation to switch from fire-resistant steel to reinforced concrete.

The hospital, to be built on 50 acres in the Perpall Tract, is expected to take 31 to 36 months to complete. The 200-bed facility will primarily serve women and children, featuring paediatric wards, emergency and intensive care units, surgical theatres, diagnostic labs, and mass casualty infrastructure.

Once operational, maternal and adolescent services currently housed at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) will move to the new site. The vacated space at PMH will then be repurposed for expanded adult care, including dialysis and other speciality services.

Labour terms are still being negotiated. The government is aiming for a 50/50 split between Chinese and Bahamian workers, though officials hope to increase the local share.

Dr Darville also confirmed that environmental approvals have already been secured. Site preparation tenders are being finalised, and land clearing is expected to begin within weeks.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called the agreement a key step in modernising the country’s strained healthcare infrastructure.

“For far too long, Bahamians have suffered under a broken health system marked by long lines, excessive wait times, and outdated facilities,” he said. “We cannot accept that as the standard. We will not accept that.”

Chinese Ambassador Yan Jiarong hailed the agreement as another milestone in the growing relationship between China and The Bahamas, saying Beijing remains committed to supporting national development efforts.