US hits out at China after hospital deal

THE Davis administration sidelined a British offer to fund a new hospital and signed a $195m deal with China last week, drawing US warnings about the risks of Chinese investment.
The UK High Commission told The Tribune that its proposal, made earlier this year through UK Export Finance, was intended to match or beat China’s terms on project cost, construction timeline, and repayment conditions.
“As well as the terms being competitive to that of the original Chinese offer, British companies had recent experience of building in the region successfully, and these hospitals were built to be fully compatible with European and American-provided medical equipment and European and American-trained doctors,” the High Commission said.
“The High Commission believed the offer was received warmly and, because of repeated delays and change in terms on the Chinese side, they were asked by the Prime Minister to make the offer directly to the Minister of Health. They did so, and the offer was followed up in a letter to the government of The Bahamas shortly afterwards.”
The Tribune understands the Davis administration ultimately opted not to pursue the UK’s offer.
In a statement over the weekend, the United States reiterated its long-standing concern over China’s expanding role in the region.
“Chinese investments in the Caribbean typically benefit elites, not the people, leaving countries with shoddy or incomplete projects and unsustainable debt to China, jeopardising their development and sovereignty,” said US chargé d’affaires Kimberly Furnish. “The United States Embassy will continue to work with the Government of The Bahamas so they can make informed decisions about interactions with China.”
The newly signed agreement includes a 20-year loan from the Chinese Export-Import Bank, covering 73 percent of the project’s cost — approximately $195m — at a two percent interest rate, with a five-year grace period. The remaining $72m is expected to be raised through local or international financing, or a mix of both.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville announced at Friday’s signing ceremony that the hospital’s total cost had been reduced from $290m to $267m following a technical review by Chinese engineers. The savings, he said, stemmed from a recommendation to switch from fire-resistant steel to reinforced concrete.
The hospital, to be built on 50 acres in the Perpall Tract, is expected to take 31 to 36 months to complete. The 200-bed facility will primarily serve women and children, featuring paediatric wards, emergency and intensive care units, surgical theatres, diagnostic labs, and mass casualty infrastructure.
Once operational, maternal and adolescent services currently housed at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) will move to the new site. The vacated space at PMH will then be repurposed for expanded adult care, including dialysis and other speciality services.
Labour terms are still being negotiated. The government is aiming for a 50/50 split between Chinese and Bahamian workers, though officials hope to increase the local share.
Dr Darville also confirmed that environmental approvals have already been secured. Site preparation tenders are being finalised, and land clearing is expected to begin within weeks.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called the agreement a key step in modernising the country’s strained healthcare infrastructure.
“For far too long, Bahamians have suffered under a broken health system marked by long lines, excessive wait times, and outdated facilities,” he said. “We cannot accept that as the standard. We will not accept that.”
Chinese Ambassador Yan Jiarong hailed the agreement as another milestone in the growing relationship between China and The Bahamas, saying Beijing remains committed to supporting national development efforts.
jackbnimble 4 hours ago
Why is it that everytime the PLP is in power, China is always on the radar and making deals? What is their fascination with China? Or has the Chinese figured out how to win them over? When are we going to stop selling our sovereignty for a meal? The US has already taken the fee up on visas, no doubt to stop some of us from even applying. At this rate we'll soon be banned completely.
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Cowards like you will always bow and scrape, eager to swallow whatever the Americans dish out—no matter how bitter or degrading—because deep down, you've accepted their view: that we're nothing more than “shithole people from shithole countries.” But let’s be clear—these genocidal, racist Americans don’t have friends; they have pawns and dependents. Friends don’t piss on you and then threaten you when the stench becomes unbearable. They respect your sovereignty, your dignity, and your right to choose what's best for your people. Until then, stop dressing up subservience as diplomacy.
bahamianson 46 minutes ago
Island warrior, I get your passion, but why take British titles and turn your back on them? That’s what I do not get . We have many Sir this and that , here. We have kc’s and Qc’s . We love these titles , yet we shun them. I don’t get it.
quavaduff 32 minutes ago
I salute you Island Warrior .... you speak the truth unbowed. This America has absolutely no respect for the Bahamas or people of color anywhere. To suggest otherwise is the lies of a step n fetchit uncle.
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Before Washington trots out another tired “debt-trap” sermon, it should recall that a first-class hospital in Nassau will treat not only Bahamians but the millions of American tourists who flood our shores every year. If the United States cannot match the financing, speed, or scope of China’s offer, its diplomats would do better to respect our sovereign right to choose the best deal rather than scold us with thinly veiled threats. Shared interests—not paternalistic lectures—should guide neighbours; until America can put a competitive package on the table, it might refrain from playing the insecure overlord.
BMW 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Only one reason they always go with the Chinese, they are crooked too! The British on the other hand would expect transparency and offer no under table deals.
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Correct.
quavaduff 29 minutes ago
Who are you kidding ... the British are not as pure as you say and the Americans are another level of corruption all together. The China financing is excellent and I am no fan of the PLP. I'd like financing as equitable.
rosiepi 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Well given all the skullduggery and payoffs to the Christie PMO and all his cronies, the Chinese have good reason to make hay while Davis&Co are still in a position to pick the pockets of Bahamians!
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
American owes China. They are in debt to China
ted4bz 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
US says, China investment benefits elites. Every accusation, is a confession. The world made US custodian to everything, and now the custodian is holding the world hostage to everything. So I wonder where China got that from. US have a problem with every nation on this planet. Every nation on this planet is sick and tired of US griping over everything.
quavaduff 26 minutes ago
I find the Chinese far more moral than these trump lead Americans. trump is a felon and it even goes lower. trump has no respect for the Black/Brown man or woman. We should have no respect for trump and/or his lackies,
bahamianson 54 minutes ago
Wow, something does not sound right . This seems very fishy . Why would we accept British titles from our closest, apparent ally , then refuse to accept a loan from them? I don’t get it? I just don’t get it? The leaders of The Bahamas know why they are dealing with China and not England. We , the people whom do not enjoy the expensive travels , dinners and parties will stay out of their business. However, if there is any retaliation, please retaliate at the right leaders and not the innocent people.
