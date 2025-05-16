Christie stands by his govt’s handling of Baha Mar crisis

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie is standing by his administration’s handling of the Baha Mar crisis, despite a US court finding that China Construction America (CCA) deliberately sabotaged the project and secretly paid the son of his senior adviser in a bid to gain influence with his government.

Mr Christie, who led the government through the major crisis, addressed the matter publicly for the first time yesterday when questioned by The Tribune.

In an October ruling, New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok found that Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian had proven fraud claims against CCA “beyond doubt.” The ruling described how CCA made $2.3m in payments to Notarc Management Group, an entity managed by Leslie Bethel, to gain access to Sir Baltron Bethel, Christie’s senior policy adviser during the Baha Mar dispute.

Mr Christie said he had no knowledge of these payments and defended his personal integrity.

“The point is this,” he said. “I have been in public life for, as you know, almost a generation, over 40 years, okay? I pride myself in the integrity I brought to my office and I brought to my administration.”

He emphasised that the court’s findings did not implicate him and that his focus was always on the national interest.

He said Baha Mar’s completion and operation were a success, citing thousands of Bahamians employed and contractors paid.

He maintained that his administration’s goal was to prevent the $3.5 billion resort from collapsing and to ensure that Bahamians benefited from the development, regardless of who controlled it.

His position has been echoed by members of the current administration. Attorney General Ryan Pinder previously said that talks about new ownership began only after Mr Izmirlian defaulted on obligations, the project became unviable, and it entered receivership. He argued that the government acted in the public’s best interest.

Mr Christie also insisted there was no political favouritism in the handling of the matter and said his government fought to have the issue resolved in Bahamian courts. He credited the China Export-Import Bank, the project’s financier, with stepping in to ensure the resort’s completion despite its financial troubles.

“I have no regrets about that,” he said, “and it was not a question of siding with anybody. It was a question of ensuring that justice was done and that in the best interest of everybody and you know, there are always losers in this matter, all right, and one can sympathise with that.”

He also recalled his early meetings with Mr Izmirlian and the vision presented to him during the resort’s conceptual phase.

“I will never forget that Sarkis Izmarilian was the one who took me where in the back of where the old Prime Minister’s Office was at the time, in the weeds by the pond there, the little lake there, and gave me the vision, his vision for Baha Mar that exists today,” he said.

Mr Izmirlian has previously accused the Christie administration of conspiring to oust him from the project.