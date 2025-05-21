Secret shoppers signed up to keep retailers at their best

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has enlisted “secret shoppers” to gather information about retailers.

Executive chairman of the CPC, Senator Randy Rolle said the new initiative will assist the watchdog with gathering information about retailers that may be engaging in unscrupulous activities.

He explained that an initial group of about 30 shoppers were selected to go into grocery stores across New Providence and identify discrepancies such as expired items and price gouging.

“These are a group of regular shoppers that understand the trends and we’ve set a criteria where they will identify certain things to look for while they are shopping. When they find issues they will take a record of these things, document, take pictures and report this back to the CPC and we will launch an investigation,” said Mr Rolle.

“The main goal is to ensure that we are protecting the rights of consumers and to minimise the amount of complaints because we’ve been proactive in identifying these things.”

Mr Rolle said stores that have found to be violating fair consumer practices will be contacted by the watchdog to discuss ways they can correct their mistakes before official warnings are issued.

He stressed the importance of working with providers to improve the consumer experience as ensuring patrons get full use of the goods they buy is an important part of reducing the cost of living in the country.

“In the first instance, we want to be able to have conversations with these providers, and once it’s brought to their attention, we want to work to try and correct it,” said Mr Rolle.

“We want to continue to broaden the relationship with the collaboration with providers, because it’s not us against them, we are operating on the premise of protecting the consumer. Protecting the rights of consumers is all a part of the cost of living, people expect value for the money they spend and we are looking at all avenues to reduce costs.”

He said the CPC is also considering implementing the programme on the Family Islands as many consumers have lodged complains about the practices of some retailers.

“There’s a growing concern to have the same type program implemented in some of the Family Islands, where consumers feel that they’re being taken advantage of,” said Mr Rolle.

He added that the secret shoppers have been equipped with information on shopping trends and will also be making observations during busy shopping times.

“The secret shoppers are also aware of the trends and so they will definitely be out at times when a large volume of shoppers are in stores like the end of the month and around certain holidays,” said Mr Rolle.

“We don’t have a horse in the race for where to go. We want to know if we need to come in if it is brought to our attention there are places that are taking advantage of consumers.

“The competition legislation we are bringing forth will allow Bahamians to compare prices, and even though they’re only 22 price controlled items Bahamians should know that they have choices and where the best choices are.”