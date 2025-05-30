First-ever organ transplant expected to happen before end of this year

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE country’s first live organ transplant surgery under the National Organ Transplant Programme is expected to take place at Princess Margaret Hospital before the end of the year, according to sources familiar with the matter.
While officials have not confirmed a launch date, insiders told The Tribune that preparations are nearing completion. A live transplant involves the donation of an organ from a living donor to a recipient.
The government has allocated $1.59m to the programme in its 2025/2026 budget, with projections increasing to $3m in 2026/2027 and $4.5m the following year.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville previously said the Bahamas National Organ Transplant Programme would launch in 2024. He told Parliament during the June 2023 budget debate that the first procedures would involve live kidney donations to improve the lives of patients undergoing haemodialysis.
More than 600 people currently rely on the country’s public dialysis services, a costly endeavour the government hopes to ease through this initiative.
The Bahamas currently partners with the University of Miami for organ harvesting. However, the new programme will enable the country to carry out its own transplants, marking a major step forward in local healthcare capabilities.
Dr Darville also said in February that participants in the transplant programme would be required to undergo psychological evaluation and counselling. Some nurses have already been trained for the procedures, and draft legislation has been completed.
“When you transplant organs, you need to make sure that everything is above board,” he said. “There’s no selling of organs. You need to make sure that we have watchful eyes; people are not being coerced to give organs.”
He continued: “Let’s say you had kidney failure, and your mother needs an organ; sometimes, the pressure in the house almost makes it seem as if you have to do it. When you start psychological consultation, some of the people who are donating say they feel pressured.”
Due to space limitations, the initial procedures will take place at a temporary site near Princess Margaret Hospital. However, the programme is eventually expected to move to a new hospital facility in New Providence.
