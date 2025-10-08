Trump halts mail deliveries to US by Bahamians

By ANNELIA NIXON

Mail sent by Bahamians to the US has been halted because the Post Office's "partner airline" is refusing to accept any outbound deliveries due to the Trump administration's imposition of a 15 percent tariff.

The Ministry of Energy and Transport, in a statement issued last night, explained what has driven the halt in US mail deliveries that has caused frustration, inconvenience and uncertainty for both Bahamians and their relatives in the US.

It added that the airline's acceptance refusal came after Donald Trump, the US president, signed a late August executive order eliminating the tariff exemption for imported parcels and mail worth $800 or less.

Kevin Glinton told Tribune Business he visited the General Post Office last Thursday to mail a letter to a relative in the US, only to be informed that outgoing mail to the US has been temporarily discontinued. He said a representative at the Post Office later advised him that US tariffs are the cause.

Fred Mitchell, minister of foreign affairs, confirmed to Tribune Business prior to the ministry's release that no mail is being sent to the US unless the 15 percent tariff is paid. It was not clarified whether the Bahamian government, the consumer or some other party would be responsible for paying the tariffs.

Mr Glinton, meanwhile, said mail set to be forwarded to the US was sent back and the Post Office has stopped taking mail destined for that nation. After much research, he said he understands the change in policy has also negatively impacted small businesses who ship certain items to the US.

“It is the US government, and it's about the tariffs,” Mr Glinton said. “According to the postal system globally, letters and small items below a certain value, each country accepts them for free. But Trump changed the rules, saying he isn't dealing with that no more and he wanted to put the expense of bringing items into the United States on the airlines which formerly transported mailbags for free.

"And she said the reason why they didn't take my letter is because the carriers who go to the airlines to carry the mailbags, they turned them around and sent them back. So that's why they're not taking any letters. They don't want people's letters to be confiscated and you can't get them. So, until further notice, they're not taking anything.

“Now I did ask her, though the US is sending mail out of the country, mail getting into the country is a big problem. I did some further reading and it's affecting small businesses who sell small items and want to ship them to the US - items below a certain value," Mr Glinton added.

“When I read about it, other countries are waiting for the US to give more clarification and specifications on how to move forward. For example, she [the lady at the Post Office] said, if I want to send one of my relatives in the US a gift, or a of couple gifts, minor gifts, one made in China, a next one made in Taiwan, and next one from England, some chocolates from England, according to this new policy, I have to itemise each item, its origin of manufacture, and they will charge based on his tariffs to those countries that amount of duty, which is crazy. So it's out of their hands.”

The Ministry of Energy and Transport last night confirmed that “mail destined for the US is not being accepted by our partner airline". It added that the tariff issue has been raised with both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and during the Universal Postal Congress, and the Post Office Department is now preparing a report on the backlog.

“In August, the US administration enacted an executive order that ended the global import tariff exemption on low-value parcels," the ministry said. “Reportedly, the refusal of our partner airline to accept outgoing mail for the US is due to the imposition of a 15 percent tariff on all mail entering the US.

“In an effort to seek clarification and achieve a resolution on this matter, the Ministry of Energy and Transport has raised the tariff with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is important to note that the tariff was also raised during the Universal Postal Congress, a gathering of over 190 countries that was recently held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Currently, the ministry is working with the Post Office Department to prepare a full report on the backlog of all outgoing US mail. The Ministry of Energy and Transport will continue to monitor this matter and work with our partners to achieve a workable solution."

The Trump administration has ended the “de minimis” exemption, which was a tariff exemption on low-cost imports. This includes shipments of goods entering the US worth $800 or less. While Mr Glinton said the Post Office would not accept his letter for shipment, according to the New York Times many other postal offices around the globe have done the same.

“Thailand Post, the country’s postal service, has stopped sending mail to the US while its transportation partners adjust to President Trump’s decision to end duty exemptions for low-value imports,” it reported. “Many postal services around the world have done the same as they await clarity on how Mr Trump’s executive order, which went into effect at midnight on Friday, will play out.”

According to The Guardian, “postal traffic” inbound to the US has seen a more than 80 percent downward reduction due to the removal of the tariff exemption. The Universal Postal Union reported to the Guardian that more than 88 postal operators have ceased postal services into the US until there is a solution.