US designates Nassau as post for processing Haitian applicants

THE United States has designated Nassau as the processing post for Haitian immigrant visa applicants under a new policy requiring interviews to be held in applicants’ country of nationality or residence, according to the US State Department's website. The change, set to take effect on November 1, has raised uncertainty about the local impact.

Because the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince has suspended routine visa services due to Haiti’s instability, the State Department appears to have designated Nassau as the processing post for Haitian nationals, likely because of its proximity and capacity to handle such cases.

On Thursday morning, Bahamian officials told The Tribune they are still looking into the matter and its potential impact.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, in an interview with this newspaper, urged authorities to address the matter, questioning whether "thousands of Haitians" must now come to the country for visa purposes.