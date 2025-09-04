US designates Nassau as post for processing Haitian applicants

THE United States has designated Nassau as the processing post for Haitian immigrant visa applicants under a new policy requiring interviews to be held in applicants’ country of nationality or residence, according to the US State Department's website. The change, set to take effect on November 1, has raised uncertainty about the local impact.
Because the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince has suspended routine visa services due to Haiti’s instability, the State Department appears to have designated Nassau as the processing post for Haitian nationals, likely because of its proximity and capacity to handle such cases.
On Thursday morning, Bahamian officials told The Tribune they are still looking into the matter and its potential impact.
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, in an interview with this newspaper, urged authorities to address the matter, questioning whether "thousands of Haitians" must now come to the country for visa purposes.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Dr Minnis has a good question.
Proguing 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Apparently, your government has already agreed to this; otherwise, the US embassy would not be announcing it.
TalRussell 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
Comrades, did the US just hand a general election gift horse that can act as a beneficiary for Killarney's House-seated MP, Dr. Minnis. --- Yes?
Seaman 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Bush crack......Brave gone.
tetelestai 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
u wish. he will win easily
TalRussell 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
"Bush Crack Beer vs Kalik..."Yes?
whatsup 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
A bunch of Haitians always applying for citizenships and now this....something is not right for us Bahamians
screwedbahamian 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
the Interview will have to be conducted in " Applicants' country of nationality or residence" and since Haiti is on the "USA's DO NOT ENTER LIST", clearly indicate that applicant will have to be Interviewed at the USA Embassy in Nassau, will have to document APPROVED BAHAMIAN RESIDENCE STATUS with the Government of the Bahamas official confirmation and if the VISA is granted to the applicant, The Bahamas Government will become responsible for every Haitian person, adult or child entering into, or in, the USA effective November 1, 2025. Airbnb's and Hotels can not turn their room into apartments and revise their gloomy forecast for a slow slow season to a robust projection to go along with all the other robust projections out there. Lord another avenue for CONTINUED CORRUPTION !!!. in other words, The Bahamas will become the Global center for processing Haitian Nationals. We now getting the World's attention!!
screwedbahamian 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
one way to keep the Tourist numbers and achievements going up, up up.
