Ambassador nominee questioned on issues over China and drug trade

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to The Bahamas, Herschel Walker, faced tough questioning on Thursday over how he would counter China’s expanding influence in the region and tackle drug trafficking routes through the country.

The former football star and businessman appeared before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing, where lawmakers underscored the strategic importance of the Nassau post. The position has been vacant since 2011, leaving Washington without a permanent envoy in a nation increasingly drawn into US geopolitical interests.

Committee chairman Senator James Risch of Idaho said The Bahamas’ proximity and China’s footprint made the role critical to US security.

“The Bahamas is just 50 miles from the US shores and shares our democratic values and our economic and security interests as China looks to increase its foothold,” Mr Risch said.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who introduced Mr Walker, called The Bahamas a “strategic gateway” and pointed to China’s multibillion-dollar port project in Freeport and Huawei’s telecom dominance as potential threats. He said Mr Walker would need to ensure Washington remained Nassau’s partner of choice.

Mr Walker, acknowledging his non-traditional background, said his priority would be strengthening trust between Bahamians and the United States.

“With China making a large influence in the Caribbean, a true measure of success would be letting the Bahamian people know that we are their country of choice,” he said.

Narcotics trafficking also loomed large during the hearing. Senators repeatedly pressed Mr Walker on the issue, and he pledged to bolster cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and regional partners.

“There is a rise in drug smuggling there in The Bahamas, and this is real danger to the United States,” he said. “Tackling this serious problem requires leadership, cooperation between our government, and if confirmed I will see that this initiative continue to be strong.”

He highlighted the Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) task force as pivotal to countering smuggling.

“The threat to American lives cannot be overstated, having an ambassador in place is more important than ever,” he said.

When asked what would define success in his role, Mr Walker cited limiting Beijing’s influence and ensuring Bahamians continued to view the US as their trusted partner.

“Keeping that [China] influence from being too close to the United States would be a measure of success for me,” he said.

While senators praised his achievements in sport and business, many questioned whether those skills would translate into diplomacy. Mr Walker insisted they would.

“Although I have never held the official title as an ambassador, I have spent decades serving as an informal ambassador to our youth, to men and women in the military, and to athletes across the country,” he said. “In addition to hard work, the secret sauce is relationship building. That is my strength and my passion.”

Mr Walker said that beyond security matters, he would seek to encourage US investment in The Bahamas to strengthen prosperity while offsetting China’s economic presence. He also pledged to use sports diplomacy to promote American culture, deepen ties with the Bahamian-American community, and ensure The Bahamas featured in America’s 250th Independence Day celebrations.

He added that safeguarding American tourists and creating a welcoming environment for US businesses would remain top priorities.

“The US is The Bahamas’ largest trading partner. If confirmed, I will advise American businesses’ community of trade and investment opportunity that exists in The Bahamas,” he said. “I will also make sure the Bahamian government is a welcoming environment for the US to invest so we can advance America’s prosperity.”