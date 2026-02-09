Davis backs Sebas Bastian despite FBI file allegations

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis on Friday publicly backed Progressive Liberal Party candidate Sebas Bastian, dismissing unverified allegations appearing in FBI files connected to Jeffrey Epstein and insisting the claims would not damage his party’s election campaign.

The claims appear in documents connected to the late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and name Island Luck co-founder Adrian Fox alongside Mr Bastian. All those identified have denied any wrongdoing.

Speaking with reporters, Mr Davis said he had heard Mr Bastian’s response to the allegations and made clear he was not persuaded by the claims.

“I don't know as much about what is in those files and what those files mean,” the prime minister said. “All I know is that he's indicated that he doesn't know foolishness. He don't know what they're talking about.”

Asked whether the issue would affect the PLP’s campaign, Mr Davis replied: “I don’t think so.”

The FBI document, dated September 30, 2021, records allegations made by an informant during an interview in which she claimed that “Epstein controlled the Bahamian and US governments”. The file does not state that the allegations were verified.

Mr Bastian and Mr Fox both told Tribune Business in separate statements that they had never met or associated with Epstein and denied any involvement in illegal activity.

Mr Bastian, who is campaigning in Fort Charlotte, said: “I don’t do fool.” He added: “The closest I come to Epstein, Jepstein or any Stein is the stain on my shirt.” He also said: “We have a country to build and I’m focused on helping with that.”

Mr Fox expressed concern about the report’s contents and said: “I want to categorically state that I have never had any personal interaction with him [Epstein], nor have I engaged in any activities that could be construed as illegal, including the sale or trafficking of firearms or women.”

The same FBI file also names Craig Flowers, principal of the rival FML Group of Companies, though he is mentioned separately and not linked to allegations of arms or human trafficking. There is no suggestion that Mr Flowers has committed any wrongdoing. He did not respond to requests for comment before press time.

Former national security minister Marvin Dames also appears in the document, though his name is misspelt as “Marvin James”. The report states that Mr Dames brought an informant to the US Embassy in Nassau, where officials “took her information”.

Mr Dames, now a Free National Movement candidate in Mount Moriah, confirmed that aspect of the report but questioned the document’s authenticity.