Cross-dressing 'lawyer' jailed

A 30-year-old man who posed as a female attorney and defrauded clients of nearly $20,000 was sentenced to three years in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to more than 50 offences in the Grand Bahama Magistrate’s Court.

Police arrested Kimeo McIntosh on February 18, following an operation in which he attempted to flee while dressed in female attire, including spandex tights, a bra, eyelashes and makeup, with eyebrows drawn on his face.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a black travel bag containing male clothing, along with female heels, finger and toenail polish and other items used to maintain the disguise. Two cell phones later linked to McIntosh carried out a “calculated scheme” in which he impersonated a female attorney using the name ‘Laniqua Rolle,’ targeting people seeking legal assistance for incarcerated relatives.

Between October 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, in Grand Bahama, multiple victims paid thousands of dollars for bail and legal services that were never provided. The court heard that the documents presented to them were forged and that no such attorney existed. Police said the victims, Shadderly Brown and Ida Brown, Mr Ewing, and Margaret Dames, collectively lost $19,927.56.

McIntosh pleaded guilty on Tuesday before Magistrate Charlton Smith to 13 counts each of forgery, possession of forged documents and uttering forged documents; four counts each of fraud by false pretence and money laundering; three counts of impersonating legal counsel; and one count of procuring a forged document.

During the arraignment, as the charges were read, McIntosh appeared overwhelmed and asked to sit, explaining that he felt dizzy due to diabetes. His mother and other relatives sat quietly at the back of the courtroom.

For the forgery, fraud and money laundering offences, Magistrate Smith imposed three-year prison sentences on each count. He also imposed six-month sentences on each of the impersonation counts.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

“This warrants the imposition of the substantial custodial sentence,” Mr Smith said. “The offences in question are serious. The accused engaged in a calculated scheme, whereby he impersonated a legal practitioner and fabricated judicial documents, and deceived multiple victims, persons seeking legitimate legal assistance for relatives.

“It was deliberate, organised, and involved the misuse of purported judicial authority, thereby striking directly the public confidence in the administration of justice.”

The prosecutor said McIntosh had prior convictions for similar offences, including stealing by reason of employment, and argued that the crimes were deliberate and involved an abuse of public trust. The Crown recommended a three-year custodial sentence, noting that while McIntosh pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, the seriousness of the offences and the number of victims warranted a substantial penalty.

In mitigation, McIntosh apologised to the victims, asked for leniency and said he wished to compensate those harmed. He acknowledged that he has antecedents and told the court that people make mistakes. He said he is the eldest son and breadwinner in his family and had been trying to help his mother. He also expressed fear for his safety in prison, saying he had been attacked in a cell by an inmate who was one of the victims and had been threatened.

Benjamin McKinney, a lawyer seated in the gallery, stood to assist and asked that the matter be stood down briefly.

“He pleaded guilty at first opportunity, which should be taken into consideration as he saved the court precious time,” he added.

“I’ve had a quick talk with his mother, and he would like to pay back the victims who were hurt by his actions,” the lawyer said, recommending a one-year sentence.

In sentencing, Magistrate Smith said he considered McIntosh’s remorse, his willingness to repay the victims, and his early plea. However, he said prior convictions and the exploitation of vulnerable people seeking legal help were aggravating factors and stressed the need to protect the public.

McIntosh is expected to appear in court again today in relation to child cruelty charges.



