PLP chairman: US inflation driving Bahamas cost of living crisis

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said the Bahamas’ cost of living crisis is being driven largely by external forces, particularly inflation imported from the United States, warning that no government can fully shield the country from those pressures.
“The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is entirely dependent on the United States of America,” he said. “Whatever inflation there is in the US, it comes straight here.”
Mr Mitchell said the country’s heavy reliance on imported food and consumer goods leaves it especially vulnerable to rising prices abroad.
While acknowledging that the government cannot control global inflation, the minister said measures have been implemented to help ease the burden on Bahamians, including adjustments to Value Added Tax (VAT), customs duties, social services transfer payments and increases to the minimum wage.
“To the extent that we can, we’ve tried to give people relief,” he said. “But there are certain things you simply can’t control.”
Mr Mitchell said the housing market has also come under significant strain, pointing to the expansion of Airbnb, strong tourism demand and the dismantling of informal settlements as factors that have tightened housing supply.
“These were necessary actions,” he said, “but they’ve put pressure on the housing market.”
He said addressing these interconnected challenges requires a government that is “steady at the wheel” and capable of balancing economic growth with social stability.
Mr Mitchell also defended the PLP’s record against accusations of a lack of transparency, describing much of the public discourse as driven by “gotcha moments” and “melodramatic opposition politics” rather than substantive policy proposals.
“Everybody can’t be a crook,” he said. “We all went to the same schools, the same churches. The math just doesn’t add up.”
He argued that many of the country’s challenges — including food prices and migration — are structural and long-term, requiring sustained policy implementation rather than abrupt changes in direction. On that basis, he said the PLP should be granted a second term to complete projects and reforms already underway.
“The work is complicated,” he said. “But the country has progressed, and it will continue to progress with investment in our people and our children.”
Mr Mitchell also emphasised the importance of social safety nets, saying that in his Fox Hill constituency no resident should go hungry, noting that assistance remains available through constituency offices and social services.
As inflation and affordability continue to dominate public concern, he said the government’s focus remains on maintaining stability, expanding opportunity and completing projects already in progress.
“We’re asking the Bahamian people for the opportunity to finish the work,” he said.
TalRussell 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
Venezuela's uncharted land, sea waters and airspace. I can say with confidence, the Bahamas honourable premiership, summoned senior members of his cabinet, RBPF and RBDF. Long chat with the Bahamas' Ambassador to Venezuela, Her Excellency Melanie Hilton.
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
No gainsaying here Mr Mitchell is 100percent correct. And most people know these are the facts. That can not be ignored.
rosiepi 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
How about the facts? Since Mr Mitchell’s explanation for his government failure to contribute to to progress in the Bahamas for its citizens (the fortunes of it’s politicians are doing much better tho!) Nor can anyone, least of all this person point to any meaningful investment in this nation’s people nor its children.
The Bahamas’ inflation rate compared to that in the US. The past five years as per tradingeconomics.com ‘20 US-1.4%/BS 04% ‘21 “. 7%BS 2.91% ‘22. “. 6.5%/BS 5.61% ‘23. “. 3.4%/BS 3.06% ‘24. “. 2.9%/BS 0.41% ‘25. “. 2.7%/BS 0.45%
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Futher when one of the Huberts I believe it was the pspa gave the 11 familes the shipping port signed into that contract if their profits go below a certain amount they can increase their shipping cost .no regard for the poor from the fnm government papa and them people rich already.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
USA cost and Bahamas cost it is easy to realize the Bahamas cost includes shipping now that is a easy one.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
"Fred Mitchell said the Bahamas’ cost of living crisis is being driven largely by external forces.."
The Davis administration has exponentially increased taxes and fees everywhere. Property taxes, fishing fees and taxes and these dubious "Customs VAT charges" for that no bid JDL airport contract that impacts all airfreight driving up shipping costs 50%
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Most consumer goods come by sea. The FNM government.increased VAT 60percent and thump their chest about bread basket items like flour.and cooking oil etc which really benefited hotels bakeries and fast food. Facts are facts and no lies can change facts.
