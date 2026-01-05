PLP chairman: US inflation driving Bahamas cost of living crisis

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said the Bahamas’ cost of living crisis is being driven largely by external forces, particularly inflation imported from the United States, warning that no government can fully shield the country from those pressures.

“The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is entirely dependent on the United States of America,” he said. “Whatever inflation there is in the US, it comes straight here.”

Mr Mitchell said the country’s heavy reliance on imported food and consumer goods leaves it especially vulnerable to rising prices abroad.

While acknowledging that the government cannot control global inflation, the minister said measures have been implemented to help ease the burden on Bahamians, including adjustments to Value Added Tax (VAT), customs duties, social services transfer payments and increases to the minimum wage.

“To the extent that we can, we’ve tried to give people relief,” he said. “But there are certain things you simply can’t control.”

Mr Mitchell said the housing market has also come under significant strain, pointing to the expansion of Airbnb, strong tourism demand and the dismantling of informal settlements as factors that have tightened housing supply.

“These were necessary actions,” he said, “but they’ve put pressure on the housing market.”

He said addressing these interconnected challenges requires a government that is “steady at the wheel” and capable of balancing economic growth with social stability.

Mr Mitchell also defended the PLP’s record against accusations of a lack of transparency, describing much of the public discourse as driven by “gotcha moments” and “melodramatic opposition politics” rather than substantive policy proposals.

“Everybody can’t be a crook,” he said. “We all went to the same schools, the same churches. The math just doesn’t add up.”

He argued that many of the country’s challenges — including food prices and migration — are structural and long-term, requiring sustained policy implementation rather than abrupt changes in direction. On that basis, he said the PLP should be granted a second term to complete projects and reforms already underway.

“The work is complicated,” he said. “But the country has progressed, and it will continue to progress with investment in our people and our children.”

Mr Mitchell also emphasised the importance of social safety nets, saying that in his Fox Hill constituency no resident should go hungry, noting that assistance remains available through constituency offices and social services.

As inflation and affordability continue to dominate public concern, he said the government’s focus remains on maintaining stability, expanding opportunity and completing projects already in progress.

“We’re asking the Bahamian people for the opportunity to finish the work,” he said.