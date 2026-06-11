Golden Yolk’s quality justifies price, says minister

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell yesterday defended the pricing and packaging of the government’s Golden Yolk eggs, arguing that the quality of the locally produced product more than justifies the cost over imported alternatives.

His comments came after criticism arose over the product’s packaging and concerns that imported eggs remain cheaper than Golden Yolk eggs.

“That may be the case, but the quality that we put into our locally produced eggs more than adequately justifies the cost,” Mr Campbell said. “We can assure the general public that our Golden Yolk eggs are 100 percent organic. Our chickens are raised on 100 percent organic feed. They’re not sitting on the dock for two weeks, there’s no chemicals involved and it’s all 100 percent Bahamian labour.”

Responding to criticism about the appearance of the packaging, Mr Campbell said the focus should be on the quality of the product rather than its presentation.

“It’s not the packaging or even the shells that make a difference,” he said. “It’s actually what’s inside, what benefits the Bahamian people, what goes towards health and wellness.

“The packaging can always be repackaged, can always be recoloured, reshaped. But what we wanted to do was actually get the produce out to the people in time. We had chicks that were laying. We didn’t want to hold them back, and so we put them on the shelves.”

Mr Campbell said the programme has already recorded strong sales, noting that more than 8,000 cases of Golden Yolk eggs have been sold since production began.

Addressing concerns about affordability amid the country’s rising cost of living, he argued that locally produced eggs offer consumers confidence in both quality and origin.

“What better product to buy than a product that you’re absolutely sure about?” he said. “You’re sure about the people who helped to produce them. You’re sure about the chickens that laid them. You’re sure about the facility that is housing them.”

He added: “Nothing good is ever really cheap. But what we can all honestly say is that we’ve reduced the price of eggs. If you all remember, at one point in time a dozen eggs was almost $15. And now we are selling quality Bahamian produce for under $5 a dozen.”

Mr Campbell said consumer demand has expanded distribution beyond a single retail outlet, with additional food stores also carrying the product.

“We’ve started from one Super Value outlet to now all other smaller businesses and other food stores who are actually calling for it,” he said. “Why? Because Bahamians are calling for Bahamian-grown products.”

His remarks came as he provided an update on the Golden Yolk Project, which he described as a cornerstone of efforts to strengthen domestic poultry production and reduce The Bahamas’ dependence on imported eggs.

“This project has been a centerpiece of The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation’s agenda and a major component of the national push to strengthen poultry production and reduce our dependence on imported eggs,” he said.

Mr Campbell said the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has completed its direct responsibilities for the current phase of the initiative, including the construction of two poultry houses, establishment of an egg processing facility and the acquisition of 10,000 laying hens. The ministry has also procured feed, equipment and other supplies needed to support operations as production ramps up.

As of the end of May, the project had supplied approximately 8,000 eggs to the local market, according to Mr Campbell, who said the initiative is expected to create between 30 and 40 jobs. He added that the project’s broader objective extends beyond egg production.

“This is not just about eggs,” he said. “It is about rebuilding productivity capacity, it is about strengthening a poultry industry that can create jobs, support local suppliers, expand agribusiness opportunities, and keep more Bahamian dollars circulating inside the Bahamian economy.”

The Golden Yolk programme forms part of the government’s National Layer Programme, which Mr Campbell said supports schools, Family Island communities and urban neighbourhoods while ensuring “100 percent Bahamian ownership.”

He argued that food security requires long-term investment in agricultural infrastructure and production capacity.

“Food security cannot be achieved by speeches alone,” he said. “It requires infrastructure, it requires livestock, feed processing, distribution, trained people, sustained investment, and the Golden Yolk Project represents exactly that kind of practical investment.

The government has positioned the initiative as a key component of its strategy to expand domestic food production, create jobs and reduce the country’s vulnerability to external supply disruptions.