Govt rejects request to deport migrants from US to Bahamas

A PROPOSAL by the incoming Donald Trump administration to deport migrants from other countries to The Bahamas has been "firmly rejected" by Prime Minister Philip Davis.
After a report in the US that the incoming administration was preparing a list of countries to which it may deport migrants when their home countries refuse to accept them - including The Bahamas - the Bahamas government today issued a statement.
The Office of the Prime Minister statement said: "This matter was presented to the Government of The Bahamas but was reviewed and firmly rejected by the Prime Minister."
The statement added: "The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request."
It continued: "Since the Prime Minister's rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity regarding this matter. The Government of The Bahamas remains committed in its position."
President-elect Trump's inauguration will be held on January 20.
The other countries listed in the US report included, but may not be limited to, the Turks and Caicos, Panama and Grenada.
Comments
Baha10 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
Notice all Countries mentioned are ones that have received substantial assistance from the US … we need to be careful “rejecting outright” without due consideration to what is being proposed, as Lord knows Trump does not take kindly to those who oppose him or seek to undermine him.
… not to mention we are hardly in a position of economic strength today.
bahamianson 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
we have enough migrants from our friends to the south of us draining our hospital, schools and country.
bahamianson 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
my man, Big O.
M0J0 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
Awesome Davis. tell them push out, we already almost sinking.
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
The recent proposal by the incoming Trump administration to deport migrants to The Bahamas, rejected decisively by Prime Minister Philip Davis, is both unsurprising and deeply concerning. It reflects a broader disregard for the sovereignty and well-being of nations outside the immediate interests of the United States. This unilateral approach to policy, a hallmark of Donald Trump's presidency, underscores the dangerous implications of another Trump term for The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean.
The Bahamas, like many of its Caribbean neighbours, has long recognized the pressing need to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on tourism and external partnerships that are vulnerable to political whims. This latest incident is a stark reminder that the region must act decisively to safeguard its economic, social, and political stability.
Donald Trump’s track record of prioritizing his own circle of influence while neglecting or marginalizing others is no secret. His "America First" doctrine often translates into "America Only," with little regard for the ripple effects on smaller nations. The suggestion to impose the burden of migrant deportations on The Bahamas—without consultation or consideration for our limited resources—illustrates the dangers of such policies.
Furthermore, the broader Caribbean faces significant threats under another Trump administration. His neglect of climate change, withdrawal from global agreements like the Paris Accord, and frequent dismissal of the needs of developing nations present existential challenges to island states already grappling with rising sea levels and increasingly devastating storms.
A Call for Action
In light of these challenges, The Bahamas must strengthen its commitment to economic diversification, pursuing sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable fisheries, technology, and the blue economy. We must build a future that is less reliant on the unpredictability of external powers.
At the same time, Caribbean nations must unite, leveraging their collective voice to advocate for fair treatment and mutual respect on the global stage. Regional solidarity and strategic international alliances will be critical in navigating the uncertain waters of global politics. The Bahamas rejects any policies that compromise its sovereignty or place undue burdens on its people. While we remain committed to maintaining strong ties with the United States, it must be made clear that our nation will not be a convenient solution for policies that disregard our capacity or autonomy.
The government of The Bahamas stands firm in its commitment to protecting the dignity, security, and prosperity of its people.
joeblow 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
... subsequent administrations have given away our sovereignty in exchange for votes for decades and they continue to do so. If our leaders were as passionate as Trump is about protecting his country from the influences and financial strain of illegals we would not have the problems we now do. We imported thousands of boatloads of poorly uneducated lawbreakers and wonder why we have rampant out of control crime and major strains on education, social services etc.? Answer we did it to ourselves and we deserve it for being so stoopid!
TalRussell 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
What in the world is wrong with you, unruly Subjects'? -- 'Watch out,' -- Trump's triumphant return to Colony -- has as his 'first order of business' -- being to restore his dominion over Hog Island. -- Trump's island Mar-a-Lagos White House. -- "Make Colony Great Again (MCGA). -- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Trump will be great for the Bahamas! Right? That's what the Trump supporters say.
Baha10 40 minutes ago
What if the Trump’s Request came with substantial funds to cover accommodation, medical and provisioning costs … and major agricultural and industrial development to provide employment on say Andros with tariff free access to the US … would thus not be worth considering, as opposed to simply dismissing outright?
Alway, smart people always listen to what is on Offer, as it may enable negotiations on unforeseen opportunities!
In the meantime, I suppose we will continue to allow in and give Passports to poor uneducated Haitians … whilst grilling the hell out of wealthy educated ex-Parts from elsewhere who could actually grow our Economy, as opposed to draining it🤷🏻♂️
March on 🇧🇸
Sign in to comment
OpenID