Govt rejects request to deport migrants from US to Bahamas

A PROPOSAL by the incoming Donald Trump administration to deport migrants from other countries to The Bahamas has been "firmly rejected" by Prime Minister Philip Davis.

After a report in the US that the incoming administration was preparing a list of countries to which it may deport migrants when their home countries refuse to accept them - including The Bahamas - the Bahamas government today issued a statement.

The Office of the Prime Minister statement said: "This matter was presented to the Government of The Bahamas but was reviewed and firmly rejected by the Prime Minister."

The statement added: "The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request."

It continued: "Since the Prime Minister's rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity regarding this matter. The Government of The Bahamas remains committed in its position."

President-elect Trump's inauguration will be held on January 20.

The other countries listed in the US report included, but may not be limited to, the Turks and Caicos, Panama and Grenada.