PM rejects trump deportation plan

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has firmly rejected the proposal from US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team for The Bahamas to accept deported foreign migrants whose home countries refuse to take them back.

A report by NBC News included The Bahamas on a list of countries with Turks and Caicos, Panama and Grenada.

It remains unclear whether the deported migrants would be permitted to legally stay, work, and live in the countries they are sent to.

An Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) statement yesterday said the matter was presented to the Bahamian government and was reviewed.

“The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request. The Prime Minister priorities remain focused on addressing the concerns of The Bahamian people,” the read.

“Since the Prime Minister’s rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity regarding this matter. The Government of The Bahamas remains committed in its position.”

OPM communications director Latrae Rahming said this is not a contentious issue between the government of The Bahamas and the Trump administration.

“The government of The Bahamas see the US as our valued partners,” he said. “The prime minister and by extension the administration look forward to working along with the incoming Trump administration.”

“The Bahamas position on migration has been consistent, both in the FNM and the PLP. Our position is The Bahamas do not have the resources to deal or accommodate with large migration flows.”

Similarly, Turks and Caicos Immigration Minister Arlington Musgrove stated his government will not accept deportees from the United States or any other nation who are not citizens of Turks and Caicos.

He emphasised that Turks and Caicos will not engage in programmes that forcibly relocate individuals against their will or the country’s wishes.

“Turks and Caicos, like all nations, has the sovereign right to determine who may reside within its borders. The unilateral imposition of third-country deportation policies, such as those reportedly under consideration by the incoming Trump administration, is fundamentally at odds with international norms and legal standards.”

“We are deeply concerned about any suggestion of displacing individuals to countries with which they have no connection. Such policies disregard the cultural, social, and economic implications for receiving countries and the humanitarian impact on the individuals affected.”

He added Turks and Caicos is already facing significant challenges managing irregular migration and the accompanying strain on resources.