Police: Adriel’s killer a patient at Sandilands

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A KNOWN patient of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre is the suspect in the brutal sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, with Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander suggesting the man’s mental state could complicate efforts to interview him.
He said the 32-year-old man was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital after being injured during a fight with arresting officers.
“He is presently under heavy guard,” he said, adding that the man will be released from PMH and taken to Sandilands for evaluation.
“Officers are watching there like 24 hours. We know that we are unable to speak to him. At this time, the doctor is saying that we are unable to speak to him because of his (mental) condition.”
“We will wait for the doctor to indicate to us when it’s a good time, or if the investigators are able to speak with him if he’s in sound mind to really answer questions put together. So that’s why the DNA evidence is so crucial in that matter, and we are moving quickly to do just that.”
Commissioner Fernander, who said police are preparing DNA evidence from the victim and the suspect for testing over- seas, also revealed that officers responded to a pastor’s report of screams near where 12-year-old Adriel Moxey was later found murdered last week but suggested it was too dark for an effective search.
Police efforts to find Adriel drew scrutiny after Pastor Cleveland Wells, the founding pastor of Restoration Kingdom Ministries and Adriel’s pastor, said police never met him at the scene after he reported the screams to the Carmichael Police Station. A leading investigator said last week that he was unaware of any such report.
Commissioner Fernander said: “It was checked, but if you visit that scene that night, man, you can hardly see your hand in front of you. And we was able to check when they got there. The pastor had already left.”
Moxey, 12, a seventh-grade student at Anatol Rodgers High School, was found dead in bushes near Faith Avenue South last Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing.
Police said she was wearing only a shirt, with a cloth tied around her neck.
Commissioner Fernander confirmed that the minor had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.
He also said she was not wearing a uniform, and police were still trying to locate her school belongings.
When asked why police believe they have the right suspect, he declined to share details, but said the suspect had notable injuries on the day of his arrest.
He said their confidence is based on the intelligence accumulated.
“We feel that we are on the right track, and we just want to dot the I’s and cross the T’s, and we will continue to,” he said. “We are not just leaving it as is. We continue to follow other lines of inquiry just to ensure, and as I indicated, we suspect based on the information that we retrieve, we believe that we may be on the right track, and we are moving quickly, either to exonerate him or put him before the court.” Adriel’s death has reignited concerns about the safety of children after school hours.
Last year, 28 bus drivers partnered with the Ministry of Education to launch a public school bus programme, allowing students to use the public bus system on campus.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Chaswell Hanna, responsible for school safety, said the initiative is ongoing and will be strengthened to ensure students can travel directly from school to their neighbourhoods.
He added that five new officers will soon join the school policing division in partnership with the Ministry of Education to enhance student safety.
After Adriel’s death, Commissioner Fernander called on Bahamians to be their brother’s keeper and urged the Bahamas Christian Council to host a monthly national day of prayer.
He referred to a statement by Adriel’s mother during a media interview, in which she asked: “Where was the village when I needed them most?” The commissioner acknowledged the sentiment, stressing the mother’s call for greater community involvement.
“That hit home to me,” he said, “because we continue to talk about the village, and it appears as though the village is now fighting among themselves instead of trying to assist others, like we know how we grew up, looking out for others.”
Commissioner Fernander also revealed that police are partnering with Restview Memorial to assist with Adriel’s burial. This follows the launch of a GoFundMe campaign by her family to raise $15,000 for funeral expenses, despite some offers to cover certain aspects for free.
Comments
TalRussell 15 hours, 55 minutes ago
Just has to get ready to present the "Pothole Defense". --- The Defense's potholes expert witness can give testimony as to.-- If your wheel dips into the pothole, your vehicle will jerk -- Sendin' your brain into uncontrollably whippin' around and potentially result in lastin' brain damage. -- Just has left the jury visualisin' the Defendant behind the wheel, or even as a Passenger. -- Defense's case rested. -- Yes?
IslandWarrior 10 hours, 4 minutes ago
The brutal murders of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey and 72-year-old Vernencha Butler are not just tragic losses; they are glaring indictments of systemic failures that can no longer be ignored. These heinous crimes have ripped apart families and shattered the illusion of safety in our communities. The time for empty talk is over. Action is not just necessary—it's overdue.
How many more innocent lives must be sacrificed before we confront the stark reality that our current systems are failing us? It's infuriating to hear officials acknowledge that suspects are "known patients" with mental health issues or individuals with a history of criminal behaviour, yet little to nothing is done to monitor or rehabilitate them effectively. These admissions raise more questions than answers and offer no solace to grieving families or a terrified public. We cannot accept a society where vulnerable individuals like Adriel and Vernencha become mere statistics, their lives cut short due to negligence and bureaucratic incompetence. It's unacceptable that those tasked with protecting us provide excuses instead of solutions, acknowledging problems without implementing effective strategies to prevent them from recurring.
Where does the responsibility lie? It lies squarely on the shoulders of our government, law enforcement agencies, mental health institutions, and yes, even within our communities and families. The failure to adequately monitor and support individuals with known mental health issues or criminal tendencies is a collective one. Passing the buck is no longer an option. We demand:
Immediate Overhaul of Mental Health Monitoring Systems: It's imperative to establish rigorous protocols for tracking and supporting individuals released from mental health facilities. Regular check-ins, mandatory counseling, and community support systems must be implemented without delay.
Strengthening of Judicial Measures: Courts and law enforcement must work hand-in-hand to ensure that individuals with a history of violent or erratic behaviour are not casually released back into society without proper evaluation and safeguards.
Community Accountability: We must rekindle the sense of community that once defined us. Neighbours should look out for one another, and families must take responsibility for members who pose potential risks, ensuring they receive the help they need.
Transparent Communication from Authorities: Vague statements and deflections are unacceptable. Authorities must provide clear, actionable information and outline the steps they are taking to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Continue in reply: -
IslandWarrior 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Investment in Social Services: Allocate necessary resources to social workers, mental health professionals, and rehabilitation programs. Underfunded services lead to overlooked individuals who may pose significant risks.
The safety of our citizens is non-negotiable. We refuse to live in fear, wondering if our children or elderly relatives will be the next victims due to systemic negligence. The tragic deaths of Adriel and Vernencha must be a catalyst for real, measurable change—not just another talking point is soon forgotten.
We call upon every official, agency, and member of our society to take immediate and decisive action. Lives depend on it. The question isn't just how safe we are—it's what we are willing to do to ensure such atrocities never happen again.
No more excuses. No more delays. The time for action is now.
TalRussell 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
@ComradeIslandWarrior, I suspect some rehabilitation will begin 1 January 2025 @ 12:01 am "precisely" -- When the COP delivers on his Garden Leave Voice Notes pledge. -- Yes?
rosiepi 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
What nonsense is this? Too dark for a search? The police got lots of vehicles with headlights no? What about klieg lights, and outdoor spotlights used for outdoor events and generators to run them?! There was a 12 year girl in those bushes held captive, the guy had no place to take her. Come on, they hadn’t even acted on or noted the call!
And the suspect’s mental condition keeps them at bay?More likely his physical condition.
The bright bulbs have really screwed up- again, any evidence they claim is proven by the suspect’s physical condition is in jeopardy given that it opens the question who caused the injuries, the victim or police lunkheads?
GodSpeed 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Indeed mentally ill are all over the place walking the streets, Sandilands nurses and doctors love to release them into the wild, less work for them to do I assume.
Sign in to comment
OpenID