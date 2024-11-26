Senior police officer and RBDF officer arrested in US

A SENIOR police officer and a senior Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer have been arrested in Florida and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine, possession and use of firearms and firearms conspiracy.

Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker will be taken to federal courts in New York for trial.

A third man, Sgt Prince Albert Symonette, a pensioner of the police force, has also been named in the indictment and has been suspended from duty immediately.

Other Bahamians have also been named in the indictment, said Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander in a statement, adding that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.