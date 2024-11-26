Senior police officer and RBDF officer arrested in US

A SENIOR police officer and a senior Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer have been arrested in Florida and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine, possession and use of firearms and firearms conspiracy.
Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker will be taken to federal courts in New York for trial.
A third man, Sgt Prince Albert Symonette, a pensioner of the police force, has also been named in the indictment and has been suspended from duty immediately.
Other Bahamians have also been named in the indictment, said Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander in a statement, adding that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
WHAT!!!???
Brave Davis needs to call an independent commission of inquiry into the police force immediately
"possession and use of firearms and firearms conspiracy."
Do we have to wonder any longer why guns are entering the country and nobody see a ting? And why the four boys in front of Commissioner Fernander had their mouths "pin up" as he described it when questioned about guns? I thought at the time that that interview was very weird. That's not the way trained investigators get information. It was a show of force to "somebody"
rosiepi 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
The American courts will ferret out the information, no investigation by a Davis&Co judiciary will ever be allowed to present such.
Which reminds me, with all hell breaking out in Haiti, over 200 killed last week and the US ‘ UN personnel leaving the capitol and country in drones, just what the heck are those 6 RBDF officers doing over there??
zephyr 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
The Decline of The Bahamas is Clearly being Led by Criminal High Ranking Officers of The RBPF and RBDF!
https://political-bahamas.blogspot.com/…">The Decline of The Bahamas
TalRussell 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
'Tis essential for the popoulaces' to has some kind of format to guide them through the shock and awe coming out of the colony's RBPF. -- Seems too many incidents for it to be -- It's just assumptions'. -- Does the state of Florida, recognise Garden Leave? -- On who's dimes did they all travel on. -- Yes?
TalRussell 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Is this the same someone who's in charge of govt and RBPF planes -- Yes?
mandela 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Dirty and corrupt RBPF is why this country is the way it is. The RBPF is fillef to the brim with corruption.
IslandWarrior 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
, showcasing the alarming depth of corruption that seems to persistently rear its head under the leadership of the SS PLP. This administration has repeatedly exposed the Bahamas to international humiliation, eroding public trust and tarnishing our global image.
It is a travesty that these arrests—concerning conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of firearms, and firearms conspiracy—should involve those sworn to uphold the law and protect our citizens. How much degradation can this country endure before meaningful action is taken? The very people entrusted to serve and protect are now accused of betraying their sacred oaths, dragging the Bahamas into an abyss of corruption and criminality.
We have endured scandal after scandal, from the opaque dealings surrounding FTX to the unresolved fiascos of Baha Mar, and now this international embarrassment. The license plate debacle—a seemingly small issue that has spiraled into years of negligence—is a stark reminder of the systemic incompetence and mismanagement that festers under this government. This is a crisis of leadership, a failure of governance, and an utter disregard for the dignity of the Bahamian people.
Where is the accountability? Where is the decisive leadership to root out these malignant practices that erode our nation’s foundation? When a nation allows such systemic failures, it invites lawlessness, emboldens criminals, and alienates its honest citizens. This is no longer just a political issue—it is a moral one.
It is incomprehensible that in the face of such disgrace, the opposition remains largely ineffective. The Bahamas is teetering on the edge of a precipice, and with weak checks and balances, we are indeed “going to hell in a knapsack basket,” as my grandmother would say.
This must serve as a rallying cry for all Bahamians. Enough is enough. Corruption must not be tolerated. Criminal elements within our institutions must be expunged, and those responsible for fostering an environment where such atrocities occur must be held to account. This nation demands justice, transparency, and leadership that honors the Bahamian people, not one that perpetuates their shame.
TalRussell 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
I know it's not a Saturday nor a Sunday where we are in church. -- It is late on a Tuesday night and only in an article in a newspaper has the popoulaces' become aware of this alarming news out of Florida. -- Like before, it's about allegations of dishonesty within RBPF. -- Tis time for the COP to practice what he preached and promised about the CID and Garden Leave.-- Which are very much the issue and the COP needs to pull up his top policemans' khaki trousers to start talkin' straight or hand-in his badge. -- Yes?
GodSpeed 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
wow, how disgusting
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Said before the talks of a lawsuit blaming the US for our illegal gun problem was wrongheaded. The US dont take these things lightly, especially when they have all the wiretaps and "maybe", Metayer??. Shot across the bow.
