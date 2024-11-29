Did drug conspiracy sway murder probe?

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE family of Geovani Rolle, who was brutally murdered in June, is questioning whether the police investigation into his death was compromised in view of explosive corruption allegations involving some law enforcement officers and a man previously identified as a suspect in their brother’s murder.

Their concerns emerged following the release of a United States federal indictment, which accuses high-ranking officers and the man initially arrested in the case of facilitating drug trafficking operations to the US.

Government officials confirmed that Donald Ferguson, a pilot, was arrested in the departure lounge of the domestic terminal at Lynden Pindling International Airport in connection with Mr Rolle’s death, but was released from custody pending further investigations.

To date, police have not charged anyone in connection with Mr Rolle’s murder.

Ferguson is one of 13 individuals named in the indictment as allegedly involved in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

The indictment also names Chief Superintendent of Police Elvis Curtis, the officer in charge of aviation operations, and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker of the Defence Force, both of whom were arrested earlier this week.

Melanie Rolle-Hilton, one of Geovani’s four sisters, expressed concern that the investigation into his death might have been compromised due to the allegations in the indictment.

The family also questioned CSP Curtis’s involvement in the investigation, particularly regarding his role in a case tied to the airport.

“What makes it even more disturbing now is these alleged allegations that took place at LPIA, the very same place where our brother was brutally murdered,” Mrs Rolle-Hilton said.

“And the senior officer is in charge of the airport of aviation. To think that the law enforcement officers being entrusted to conduct this investigation are also suspects of these criminal allegations in the indictment. I mean, it’s deeply troubling.”

Mr Rolle, a Jet Nassau employee, was shot multiple times after arriving at work on June 16. He died in the ambulance on his way to Doctors Hospital, surrounded by relatives.

Mrs Rolle-Hilton said the family had not received any new updates on the police investigation and had hired private investigators to help them get answers.

She raised concerns that possible corruption within law enforcement may have influenced the investigation into Mr Rolle’s murder.

“You know, from the very beginning, from our previous interviews, we said we gave the police the benefit of the doubt, trusting that they would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into our brother’s tragic death,” she added.

“But instead of them having conducted a diligent investigation, we faced a constant struggle being forced to push for even the most basic updates from the original investigators.”

She said the lack of answers is taking a mental toll on the family, but vowed to continue fighting until justice is served.

“We’re going to continue doing what we can to ensure that we get justice for our brother. Because, you know, my brother was a law-abiding citizen of good character and just to know that he’s not been given the basic dignities, it’s deeply troubling. We grieve.”

Police officials did not respond to requests for comment by press time yesterday.