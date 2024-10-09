What can we do with no internet?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

JUST went to Super Value Winton and picked up a few items and went to check out using my debit card, which we have all been encouraged to do and BINGO! No Internet and all of the POS card processors are down. And I don’t have a red penny in my pocket.

Never mind, off to their Sea Grapes shop I go, do my shopping, go to the check out and BINGO again. No Internet and all of the POS card processors are down. And I don’t have a red penny in my pocket.

I will be so excited when we finally get those driverless cars. Yes, the ones that run on the Internet. Not that I would be driving one but imagine the excitement when the Internet goes down and everyone is rushing to get to work.

I just can’t wait !

BRUCE G RAINE

Nassau, October 7 2024.







