PM insists electricity costs are less when compared to last year’s bills

THOUGH Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) customers are reeling from a spike in electricity bills, with some reporting increases of 25 to 30 percent, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis insisted yesterday the costs haven’t risen year-over-year.

Responding to public outcry and complaints to Tribune Business, Mr. Davis said the government has delivered lower electricity costs compared to the same period last year.

“If they compare their bill this summer with their bill from last summer, they will see that they’re paying less this summer than they were paying last summer,” Mr Davis said at a press briefing. “That is where the comparison ought to be.”

The prime minister argued that comparing current bills to those of earlier this year is misleading, reiterating that bills rise in the summer due to increased air conditioning and appliance use.

“Bills have not gone up,” he said. “Consumption has gone up, and I invite persons to compare their bill this summer as it were for last summer.”

Customers have expressed frustration online and directly to the media, saying their usage has not changed, yet bills remain “ridiculously high”.

Many are questioning when the promised relief will be felt.

In response to public backlash, the government launched a taxpayer-funded Summer Energy Rebate several weeks ago, reducing the fuel charge by 1.1 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for usage both below and above 800 kWh. But for many consumers, the relief was swallowed by higher energy use during the heatwave.

Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis has confirmed that infrastructure upgrades are underway. The Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) began installing new transmission poles in June as part of a broader overhaul of New Providence’s grid. Improvements also include new IntelliRupters and reconducted wiring.

The energy transition also involves power purchase agreements for 177 megawatts of LNG, 60 megawatts of solar, and 10 megawatt-hours of battery storage. Mr Davis said these initiatives, combined with upgraded engines and a restored grid, should lead to real cost reductions by the end of 2025.

However, Opposition Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis criticised the government’s assurances, calling the mounting costs “a never-ending nightmare”. She said she was “shocked” by her latest BPL bill and dismissed previous government claims that prices would stabilise by early 2024.

She pointed to the 70 percent increase in the fuel charge since the administration inherited a hedged rate of ten cents per kWh in 2021. “It’s now mid-2025,” she said, “and households and businesses are still facing rising electricity prices with no explanation and no relief.”