‘I paid Pindling $150k per month’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CONVICTED Colombian drug trafficker Carlos Lehder has, for the first time, publicly claimed he gave $150,000 a month to Everette Bannister to pass directly to former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling.

Lehder made the allegation in a YouTube interview with former mobster Michael Franzese, promoted alongside his new book, where he detailed how he turned Norman’s Cay into a cocaine smuggling hub and described a financial arrangement that, he said, shielded him from interference at the highest levels of Bahamian government.

“I had a very good relationship with the Prime Minister Lynden Pindling, and part of the secret was discovered — Mr Pindling and myself — when his liaison was called Everette Bannister, the Prime Minister’s right hand man. He would come to my island every month, I’ll give him $150,000, and this is the middle-man that brings it to his boss,” he said.

“I’m very comfortable saying this and it’s all in the book, Everette Bannister’s son Gorman, when I was on trial 30 some years ago, 35 years ago, the young guy came in as a witness against me and told the jury, the judge and the DEA that his father will bring him sometimes to Norman’s Cay to pick up the money I paid, so he spilled the beans. He opened up the door to all the situations too. I was careful in keeping that as confidential as possible. All the time, organised crime or smugglers try to grease or pay authorities that can stop their business.”

Lehder’s remarks revive one of the most controversial chapters in Bahamian history. US prosecutors in the 1980s alleged that millions of dollars in drug money were funneled into The Bahamas, with suspicions long swirling that Sir Lynden or those close to him benefited from the cocaine trade. The Washington Post reported in 1988 that US authorities considered indicting Sir Lynden on conspiracy charges related to narcotics trafficking, after evidence suggested at least $5m in bribes flowed to Bahamian officials to allow drug flights to operate freely through Norman’s Cay and other islands.

A 1985 Royal Commission of Inquiry, established in The Bahamas amid growing scandal, stopped short of proving direct criminal involvement by Sir Lynden but found that between 1977 and 1983 his household spending exceeded his salary eightfold, with more than $2.8m in unexplained deposits made to his accounts. The commission’s findings shook the country, with one commissioner, Bishop Drexel Gomez, dissenting to say he could not accept that all of the payments were unrelated to drug trafficking.

Lehder’s reference to Everette Bannister underscores how central the Nassau businessman was viewed by US investigators. In 1989, the Los Angeles Times reported that American prosecutors accused Bannister of acting as a conduit for cartel bribes to Bahamian officials. His son Gorman testified in US court that he accompanied his father on trips to Norman’s Cay to collect payments from Lehder.

Lehder said in the interview that he bought most of Norman’s Cay and its hotel, turning the island into a fortified base for Medellín operations. “I purchased the hotel, the private island. That was the gig, that was the powerful thing. There were no authorities, no police or customs,” he said.

He explained that the timing of his operations coincided with Bahamian independence. “When I arrived in The Bahamas, the British government had turned over the islands to the African Bahamian population,” he said. “The British left, and the new government under Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling was free and independent. They decided to be more open about tourism, which enticed me to look for a place like my Hong Kong Island, where I could see the United States in front of me. That made it feasible to smuggle cocaine into Florida.”

Lehder was one of the most notorious figures in the Medellín Cartel. Convicted in 1988 in the United States, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 135 years for drug trafficking and racketeering. After cooperating with US prosecutors, he received a reduced term and ultimately served 33 years behind bars before being released in 2020 under a deal tied to his German citizenship.

Reflecting on his fortune and power during the interview, Lehder said: “I was able to achieve close to $100m, but I had gigantic expenses — keeping an island, farms, airplanes, hangars, security, people working in other roles, paying the police, paying some politicians.”

He also described the perils of survival in the drug underworld. “I challenged the DEA for 12 years,” he said. “I was successful in avoiding law enforcement ships and planes and, which is more lethal, my competition in the criminal world.” He recounted being kidnapped in Colombia and escaping, and the constant threat posed by rivals. “I had very good trainers. I had many weapons, calibre weapons training, and the enemy knew my capabilities, and I was able most of the time to dissuade or persuade the enemy don’t mess with me,” he said.

Clarifying the so-called Medellín Cartel’s structure, Lehder stressed that it was never a monolithic organisation. “Many thousands of people in Medellín wanted to ship small amounts of cocaine to the US,” he said. “Some of us, like myself, Pablo Escobar, the Ochoa brothers, we were a group that opened export offices individually, not together. Eventually, there were 26 cocaine export offices in Medellín. The US called it a cartel, but it was never a unified organisation.”

He closed with a reflection on the futility of the trade: “Eventually, the game will be over. Every transaction risked freedom and life. Many didn’t survive. I did.”