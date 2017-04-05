Breaking News: Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival Back On For Original Date

By AVA TURNQUEST

AFTER enraging festival stakeholders and participants with an impromptu date change, the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival (BJC) is back on for its original date of May 4 to 6, The Tribune understands.

The directive was given to revert to the originally advertised dates after the country faced widespread international backlash, and band owners projected some $1m in lost revenue, according to a well-placed source.

The Ministry of Tourism is expected to release an official statement on the matter some time on Wednesday.

The complete turnaround comes two days after Prime Minister Perry Christie confirmed that the event had been postponed until after the general election.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) explained that it made the “difficult decision” to postpone the event due to conflicts with the general election timetable.

While it is expected that the general election will be held in early May, a specific date has not yet been announced.

The commission further advised that the Grand Bahama celebrations, originally set for April 21 and 22, have been cancelled altogether with event downsized to just one island on one weekend.

In the wake of that announcement, scores of persons expressed shock and disgust that an event of its magnitude could be arbitrarily set aside, with many accusing organisers of sabotaging the fledgling event and negatively impacting the culture of the popular showpiece

The BNFC and key stakeholders met on Tuesday over how best they can mitigate the local and international fallout from the impromptu date change for the third annual event, with insiders projecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Detiko Cox, a 26-year-old Bahamian living in Miami, told The Tribune that he was embarrassed by the delay, and felt terrible about persuading his friends to participate in the event.

"I feel so bad because I had about eight friends going to participate in carnival," Mr Cox said, "we participated last year so we were all hyped up. To find out they changed the date at such short notice it's a real inconvenience.

"I'm from the Bahamas and I gas (sic) everybody else up. I might can't even come (to the new dates), it's a big loss for me and it looks bad on the islands of the Bahamas as far as tourism goes.

"Everyone's real turned off, and it don't make no sense to me, I don't understand why they would do such a thing like that."

Mr Cox booked his Junkanoo Carnival package with Bahamas Carnival Cruise, which has booked more than 100 carnival-goers on an all-inclusive weekend cruise from Miami to Nassau.

Owner Stephan Rolle previously told The Tribune that he feared the setback would take his company out of the race for future events as travellers are requesting full or partial refunds.

Mr Cox continued: "We were coming on a cruise, then the costumes, you looking at over a $1,000 per person that's an inconvenience, and then you already take off work and can't get those days back.

"And that's just people in Miami," he added, "you had persons traveling from as far up as New York, what about them? It's a mess."

