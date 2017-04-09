Gardiner Breaks Bahamas National 400m Record In Grenada Meet

STEVEN Gardiner broke his own Bahamian national 400 metres record to highlight the inaugural Grenada Invitational in St George's on Saturday night.

Dominating the B race, Gardiner, who was part of the Bahamas team to win 4x400m relay bronze at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer, clocked 44.26 seconds to shave 0.01 from the national record he set in Nassau last June.

The 21-year-old Abaconian’s impressive performance was one of the fastest ever produced in the month of April, and sets the early season world leading time. Najee Glass, of the US, was a distant second in 45.70.

Gardiner's run upstaged that of local hero Kirani James, the 2012 Olympic 400m champion, who headlined the evening-capping A final. James won handily in 45.44 seconds, finishing nearly a second clear of Briton Martyn Rooney who clocked 46.35.

