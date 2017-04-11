Breaking News: Pm Announces May 10 Date For General Election

THE 2017 general election will be held on Wednesday May 10, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on Tuesday morning.

His statement came after Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade read proclamations from the Governor General dissolving Parliament for this session.

Mr Christie said he is confident the elections will be free and fair and will follow a spirited and peaceful campaign that is consistent with the country's political traditions.

Mr Christie's announcement in full read:

"My fellow Bahamians, Good Morning!

Earlier today, just a short while ago, the present Parliament was ofﬁcially dissolved. Every seat in the House of Assembly is now vacant. It is now left to you, the citizenry of our beloved nation, to decide who will ﬁll those seats in the next House of Assembly. In doing so, you will also be deciding who will form the government of The Bahamas for the next ﬁve years.

You will make that momentous decision in what I earnestly hope and pray will be free and fair elections following a spirited but peaceful campaign. Let us contest the forthcoming elections with all the vigour at our command. Let us do so, however, with respect for the human dignity of our opponents and with respect for the traditions we all hold dear.

We are one of the oldest democracies in our hemisphere. Our Parliament traces its history back hundreds of years. Let us by our conduct in the general election campaign that ofﬁcially starts today prove ourselves worthy of the great democratic traditions of free, fair and peaceful elections that have made our country the marvel of nations around the world. I have every conﬁdence that we shall.

And so, my fellow Bahamians, it's over to you now. Together you will decide the way forward. You will do so in General Elections that will take place throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on Wednesday, the 10th May, 2017.

May Almighty God guide you in this great endeavour, and may Almighty God bless our great nation."