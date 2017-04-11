Breaking News: Pm Announces May 10 Date For General Election

THE 2017 general election will be held on Wednesday May 10, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on Tuesday morning.
His statement came after Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade read proclamations from the Governor General dissolving Parliament for this session.
Mr Christie said he is confident the elections will be free and fair and will follow a spirited and peaceful campaign that is consistent with the country's political traditions.
Mr Christie's announcement in full read:
"My fellow Bahamians, Good Morning!
Earlier today, just a short while ago, the present Parliament was ofﬁcially dissolved. Every seat in the House of Assembly is now vacant. It is now left to you, the citizenry of our beloved nation, to decide who will ﬁll those seats in the next House of Assembly. In doing so, you will also be deciding who will form the government of The Bahamas for the next ﬁve years.
You will make that momentous decision in what I earnestly hope and pray will be free and fair elections following a spirited but peaceful campaign. Let us contest the forthcoming elections with all the vigour at our command. Let us do so, however, with respect for the human dignity of our opponents and with respect for the traditions we all hold dear.
We are one of the oldest democracies in our hemisphere. Our Parliament traces its history back hundreds of years. Let us by our conduct in the general election campaign that ofﬁcially starts today prove ourselves worthy of the great democratic traditions of free, fair and peaceful elections that have made our country the marvel of nations around the world. I have every conﬁdence that we shall.
And so, my fellow Bahamians, it's over to you now. Together you will decide the way forward. You will do so in General Elections that will take place throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on Wednesday, the 10th May, 2017.
May Almighty God guide you in this great endeavour, and may Almighty God bless our great nation."
Cobalt 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
It's about time.
So long Perry Christie. We hope we never see you or any of your kind ever again.
Cobalt 2 hours ago
After this loss there will be a power struggle within the ranks of the PLP party.
These old worthless, crooked fools like Brave Davis, Perry Christie, Bradley Roberts, Shane Gibson, and Bernard Nottage need to step aside and allow the PLP government to rejuvenate and revitalize themselves with young, effective talent. The people of the Bahamas have lost faith and confidence in these old, antiquated clowns. Their follies, antics, and incompetence over the past four decades have collectively brought our country to ruin. Under the PLP government our economy has regressed to the point that our currency is set to be devalued in the next year or two. I fear that the average Bahamian does not realize how serious this threat is and the debilitating consequences that are about to fall on us as a result.
I look at these jackass PLPs running around in their PLP shirts waving pom-poms for Perry Christie and I can only shake my head. How stupid and ignorant can one be???? Can't these idiots see that this man is a buffoon without a clue??? Can't they see the state that this government has brought our country to??? The PLP has made our country a melting-pot of corruption, incompetence, unaccountability, failed promises, and dishonesty. I remember when I was back in primary school and high school..... nobody liked the dumb students. We all knew that dumb students were a dangerous liability and we made sure to stay far away from them. The sad thing is...... these very same dummies grew up and now have input as to who will govern our country. Sad sad.
mangogirl01 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
On point! You forgot Alfred 'Churchyard' Gray!
John 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
@COBALT and to think you are a US citizen!
Cobalt 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
I'm a Bahamian citizen, John. I work in the U.S. a lot but I reside in the Bahamas.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
I heard the radio cut the Commissioners microphone. I will not believe this date until i hear it from Juan McCartney. Just more tricks. Election will likely be April 23rd
Sickened 53 minutes ago
There may indeed be two elections dates. One for PLP's to vote and one for everyone else to think they are voting. Guess which one will be counted for the election results?
TalRussell 48 minutes ago
Comrades! I been preparing my list of red shirts who if elected to the People's Honourable House of Assembly are most likely favoured by Minnis for cabinet posts.
If Minnis, places Michael Pintard, as Minister over Grand Bahama - Freeporter's will resort to cannibalism on Minnis.
