Man Shot Dead After Chase And Shootout With Police

A police chase and shootout ended with a suspect being shot dead on Cordeaux Avenue on Friday night.

Shortly after 7pm, officers on patrol spotted a Nissan Bluebird on Homestead Street and Minnie Street – for which an All Points Bulletin had been issued earlier in the day – and attempted to stop it.

The officers pursued the car, which then crashed into another vehicle on Cordeaux Avenue and Washington Street.

The passenger exited the car armed with a handgun and fired at the police - who fired back and shot him. He died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and .45 Austria Glock Pistol with ammunition was recovered.

Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and is investigating the incident.

