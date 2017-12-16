Man Shot Dead After Chase And Shootout With Police

A police chase and shootout ended with a suspect being shot dead on Cordeaux Avenue on Friday night.
Shortly after 7pm, officers on patrol spotted a Nissan Bluebird on Homestead Street and Minnie Street – for which an All Points Bulletin had been issued earlier in the day – and attempted to stop it.
The officers pursued the car, which then crashed into another vehicle on Cordeaux Avenue and Washington Street.
The passenger exited the car armed with a handgun and fired at the police - who fired back and shot him. He died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and .45 Austria Glock Pistol with ammunition was recovered.
Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and is investigating the incident.
Comments
John 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Well at least murders for the period from November to now are down very significantly. And if persons want to engage the police in gun battle then may the law take it's course. Is the number five of six that have lost the battle with police in recent gunfights? As police disband the gangs and theft rings persons are running scared. But yet some are desperate. Hopefully this is the bottom of the barrel and murders for 2018 will be down by more than 50%. Hopefully!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID