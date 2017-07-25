Retrial Ordered For Donna Vasyli

THE Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial for Australian Donna Vasyli, who was convicted last year of the 2015 stabbing death of her husband at their Old Fort Bay home and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Vasyli, 56, returned to the Court of Appeal a year after her challenge to the verdict concerning the murder of podiatrist Phillip Vasyli - also from Australia.

The Court of Appeal quashed Vasyli’s conviction and remitted the case back to the Supreme Court, citing that this was in the interest of justice.

Court of Appeal President Justice Dame Anita Allen explained the decision in a 71-page judgment, highlighting inconsistencies regarding the accused’s clothing and the defence not challenging certain issues at trial.

