Two Face Court Over Rape Allegations

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men—a Bahamian and an American—were remanded to prison yesterday after they were separately arraigned concerning sexual assault allegations.

Cleveland Antonio Musgrove, 23, of Kemp Road was accused of allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on Monday, June 12.

According to initial reports from police, shortly after 1.30pm on the day in question a male Jet Ski operator offered a Canadian woman a ride at Cabbage Beach and took her to Athol Island off Paradise Island, where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The jet ski operator then returned the woman to Cabbage Beach and the matter was reported to the police who later took a suspect into custody for questioning.

Musgrove is scheduled to have his case fast-tracked to the Supreme Court on July 25 and was remanded to prison in the interim.

He has retained attorney Bjorn Ferguson to represent him against the charge that was laid contrary to Section 6(A) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Steve Resnick, a 46-year-old American of Newark, Delaware was charged first before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing a charge of rape, in which it is alleged that on Sunday, June 11, he had sexual intercourse with a 27-year-old woman against her will.

Police received reports that before 5am on the date in question, an American man allegedly sexually assaulted an American woman in a hotel room at a resort on Paradise Island. The matter was reported to the police who took a man into custody for questioning.

Due to the nature of the allegation, Resnick will not be allowed to enter a plea until his case is transferred to the Supreme Court through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment scheduled for July 25.

He was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial. However, he can apply for bail in the higher court.

Resnick was not represented at yesterday’s proceedings although he sought to profess his innocence of the allegations which were also brought under Section 6(a) of the Act.

A person convicted of rape could face up to life imprisonment.