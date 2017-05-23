Breaking News: Teenage Boy Shot Dead By Police After Seagrapes Plaza Robbery

POLICE shot and killed a teenage boy suspected of robbing a pharmacy at Seagrapes Plaza, off Prince Charles Drive, on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, around 11am, the teen, along with three others, entered QVS Pharmacy and demanded merchandise.

Shortly after leaving the store, the group was approached by police and shots were exchanged. Officers apprehended two suspects at the scene but a fourth is still being sought.

Police also recovered a pistol from near the body of the deceased. An assortment of cigarettes and cigars spilled from a plastic bag were also found on the ground.

More details to follow