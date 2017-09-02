Irma Expected To Be Category 4 Hurricane Next Week

SATURDAY UPDATE: This map from Intellicast at 5pm today shows several project paths for Hurricane Irma.

LINK to map for mobile users

BARONS WEATHER Critical Weather Intelligence A brief synopsis for Hurricane Irma. KEVIN NUGENT Meteorologist The centre of Hurricane Irma is over the central Atlantic about 2,500 miles to the east-southeast of the Bahamas and is moving to the west. Earlier this morning Baron’s exclusive satellite derived radar product showed a well developed system with a distinct eye feature. The NHC’s Hurricane forecast keeps Hurricane Irma as a major hurricane through the duration of its track which by next Wednesday morning has the storm approaching the northern parts of the Lesser Antilles. The forecast for Irma after that becomes a little more tricky. We can see there is a large spread in the tropical models after the middle of next week with some models forecasting Irma to have a direct impact on the Bahamas while other models have it curving out to sea and not coming within 500 miles of the Bahamas. It is too early to say for certain that Irma will affect the Bahamas. At this time the main focus on Irma would be this: -It is too early to say for certain Irma is going to affect the Bahamas directly. This is over a week away and model accuracy is not the best this far out in advance. -The timeframe for a potential impact would be in the late next Friday/next Saturday (9/8-9/9). -This is a progressive storm meaning if it did impact the Bahamas it would be for a relatively short period of time (Matthew vs Joaquin). -It would be best to keep track of the storm over the weekend and think about potential preparations ahead of the storm.

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

HURRICANE Irma, already a Catergory 3 storm in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, is expected to continue intensifying this weekend and become a Category 4 hurricane when it nears the Caribbean next week, according to the weather channel.

On Friday afternoon, the centre of Irma was located just over 1,600 miles east of the Leeward Islands and was moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Irma's intensification has paused, for the time being, after intensifying from a tropical storm Wednesday to Category 3 hurricane Thursday in just 30 hours.

The NHC expects Irma to remain a powerful hurricane for several days but noted that fluctuations in strength, both up and down, are possible through early next week due to the aforementioned eyewall replacement cycles.

For the next five days, Irma will move westward, turn west-southwest, then west-northwest again on the south side of a ridge of high pressure called the Bermuda High, centred in the central Atlantic.

With wind shear remaining low, and increasing oceanic heat content lying ahead, Irma should intensify yet again this weekend, possibly to Category 4 or 5 status, the NHC said.

Irma is expected to reach the eastern Caribbean around Wednesday, and could be a formidably intense hurricane at that time.

Local forecaster Jeffery Greene told The Tribune on Thursday it is still too early to predict Irma's direct path but said current models have the storm coming near the country. Mr Greene said by next week, the Department of Meteorology will be able to say whether or not the Bahamas will be in Irma's path.

"From what we are seeing, Irma is not an immediate threat but it will be a strong potential threat by next week," Mr Greene said.

"It is already a category two storm and will become a major hurricane by (next) Friday possibly by Thursday. By Monday we would know exactly what is happening. Some models have it going west toward Jamaica and curving toward us, some have it heading into the Caribbean Sea, so we aren't sure right now what will happen but we are actively following this hurricane."

This is the first time the name Irma has been used for an Atlantic tropical storm or hurricane. Irma replaced the name Irene after it was retired for the damage it caused in the Bahamas and the US during the 2011 hurricane season.