Hurricane Irma: Four Days To Get Ready

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
HURRICANE Irma is expected to be a major category four or category five hurricane as it moves closer to The Bahamas, according to Accuweather meteorologist Evan Duffy, who said on the system’s current track the eye of Irma will likely “cut very close to New Providence” by Friday bringing with it “heavy rains, flooding and strong winds.”
In an interview with The Tribune on Sunday, Mr Duffy said Irma, currently a category three hurricane, poses an imminent risk to the entire Bahamas because the system is growing and is not expected to weaken before it moves into Bahamian waters.
Kevin Nugent, a meteorologist from Baron Weather, a US agency, said Bahamians should “prepare for the worst but hope for the best”.
“Over the past 24 hours, the models have come together in better agreement and are predicating a hit for The Bahamas,” Mr Nugent said.
“We are at the point now where Bahamians need to begin making preparations,” he added. “By late Friday, early Saturday, the Bahamas will experience the impact of this hurricane. However, there is still time and a shift in track could make the difference between a direct hit and The Bahamas being spared.
“The hurricane will need to be monitored very closely as model guidance has come into better agreement and has shifted the track much closer to The Bahamas over the past 24 hours. The official NHC (National Hurricane Centre) forecast extends to 7am Friday morning and at that time the hurricane is forecast to be a category four storm near the Turks and Caicos,” Mr Nugent added.
Irma has been fluctuating in intensity over the past few days, but is expected to strengthen to a category four hurricane with sustained winds of 130-156mph on its closest approach to the islands.
According to Accuweather, the exact path of Irma beyond the middle of the week remains uncertain and will depend on a variety of factors. However, Mr Duffy said in all but one of the possible scenarios, The Bahamas will be greatly impacted.
“If and when this storm goes to The Bahamas, it will have a significant impact because the system is growing,” the Accuweather official said. “It is already a category three and is not projected to weaken because there is not a lot of land mass between The Bahamas and this system. So unless this tracks close to the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas will experience significant rain, wind, storm surges, rough surf and rip currents.
“Honestly we are still pretty far out but the models are coming together. Around Monday we expect the storm to turn to the north and west. This track will put Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands in the path of the storm. “Everyone in that area should be paying attention. After that is when things get confusing we have some different tracks possible. The first track goes west and passes the Antilles and if that were to occur, there would be significant impact to the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southern Bahamas including Inagua, Crooked Island, Ragged Island and Andros,” Mr Duffy said.
“That has a low chance of happening. The other path means the system will move west northwest away from the Dominican Republic and directly over Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas as a major category three or four hurricane. That’s bad news because the track literally runs the entire Bahamas. The island will get a direct hit, this has a moderate chance of happening. In the other track, the storm will run along the eastern side of the Bahama Islands causing issues for Cat Island, Eleuthera and Abaco and the eye will cut very close to New Providence. This track also has a moderate chance of happening and will cause a lot of issues.
“Another scenario has the system turning north west after it leaves the Dominican Republic and then it will graze the Bahamas. However, the wind impact would still be high, there will be plenty of rain and wind but the worst would be avoided, this also has a moderate chance of happening. Lastly, the storm could stay north and then move east and go somewhere between Bermuda and miss the Bahamas completely but that has a low chance of happening. The Bahamas will probably start seeing rough surf as early as tomorrow (Monday) and things will start picking up on Wednesday for the Turks and Caicos Islands.”
Local meteorologist Orson Nixon said Bahamians should be preparing for the worst.
“It is still a little far off but based on the models we use, most of them have the centre of Irma passing through the entire island chain or east of the island chain,” Mr Nixon said.
“Bahamians should prepare, the entire island chain needs to be ready. We have a few days to make arrangements because even in the best scenario the Bahamas will get tropical storm force winds. Irma should be a category four or five by the time it comes to the Bahamas. It is small now, but it is expected to expand in the next 72 hours, this will be bad for us,” Mr Nixon said.
As the storm approaches, officials have warned businesses against price gouging while urging residents to begin hurricane preparations.
Comments
John 1 day, 23 hours ago
Fortunately most of the spaghetti models are showing the storm passing to the North East of the Bahamas. But as a local meteorologists said the steering currents that direct these hurricanes change constantly and so you must be vigilant and prepared.
John 19 hours, 39 minutes ago
Bahamians are not taking this one lightly. They are already shopping for hurricane supplies. With the effects of Hurricane Mathew still on their minds (some experiencing a hurricane for the first time as an adult). They are wiser.
sheeprunner12 19 hours, 39 minutes ago
Which model is Basil Dean using?????? ......... How can we trust him after Joaquin?????
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 58 minutes ago
This hurricane seems to be coming our way .......... Mandatory evacuations, states of emergency for affected islands and post-storm curfews better be enforced this time ...... each island needs to have a RBDF contingent on each island to bolster the police ...... hope those new RBDF boats are functioning this time around .......... God help us
ashley14 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
I'm praying for all areas in danger. They are saying that this hurricane may be the strongest on record and could wipe towns off the map. We have family on the coast of the US and they are packing and getting out. On a Island, where do you go. Prayers for all and God is good.
banker 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
If god is so good, why do you need prayers and why is he going to kill people or destroy their lives?
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Is it time to depopulat the southern islands? Can government afford to continue to rebuild them?
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Are you smoking some of the Harold Road dump fumes???? ......... Compare the government's rebuild efforts of Joaquin and Matthew ....... who gets the contracts and the deals when the city is affected?? ....... not much work done in the South yet ........... and a Cat4 storm is upon us again ..... Private sponsors did far more for Joaquin than the PLP government .... Who knows what will happen this time???????
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
"Private sponsors did far more for Joaquin than the PLP government .... Who knows what will happen this time???????"
Nothing. Four months to get ready for hurricane season and "nothing". As I've said before, Dames hasn't realized as yet that he's the Minister of "national" security, not the commissioner and not the minister of "crime". FNM's need to wake up to what is not happening. There no time to "give them time". They should have been prepared for the "known" problems from day 1. The "timing" of this looming hurricane is the first unknown for an unprepared administration, who knows what else they will face before the end of the year. Demand something different.
They will have a rushed press conference with the same pat answers having done nothing to prepare any island for anything.
Jetflt 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Depopulate them and move where? Crazy ass Nassau??? No thank you!
banker 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
I'm just hoping that she turns northward soon.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
Actually maybe this isn't an "unknown", it seems like we've had some storm system the first week of every school year in recent memory...
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Abaco, New Providence and Grand Bahama stand to be hardest hit by Irma as a CAT 4-5 with sustained winds greater than 140-150 mph. Now that's what I call a trifecta! Unfortunately Minnis and KP will use this devastating event as an excuse to further drive up our already unsustainable national debt. Can't wait to hear which corrupt buffoon Minnis will appoint as his hurricane recovery Czar in the aftermath of Irma given his very poor judgement in appointing Marlon Johnson as Financial Secretary! I can hear Vomit and Shameless Shane laughing that if Minnis had no bad luck he would have no luck at all !!!!
John 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Irma is staying on a more Southwesterly course making a direct hit over the central and Southern Bahamas more probable. There is nothing to break the storm down and if it doesn't shift course the only thing to hope for is that it picks up speed and thereby spend less time over the islands. Some reports are predicting heavy sea surge (over 20 feet).
